“If you really want to be complete, you should”

Posted on 9:12 am, July 31, 2020 by currencylad

5 Responses to “If you really want to be complete, you should”

  1. H B Bear
    #3529874, posted on July 31, 2020 at 9:17 am

    Standing and hopping on one leg wouldn’t hurt either.

  2. Robber Baron
    #3529880, posted on July 31, 2020 at 9:23 am

    I hear bathing in kerosine is just as helpful.

  3. Robber Baron
    #3529884, posted on July 31, 2020 at 9:27 am

    I also think it is now required in Canadian glory holes.

  4. Mother Lode
    #3529886, posted on July 31, 2020 at 9:29 am

    This is like prank you see on movies where someone is invited to a party and told (untruthfully and somewhat cruelly) that it is fancy dress. When they arrive everyone laughs at their expense.

    But in this case it is as if they don’t notice that they are the only one in fancy dress and in fact go around telling people how clever their costume is – much better than everyone else who look like they are just wearing normal clothes.

    They are doing this for a laugh.

  5. Some History
    #3529898, posted on July 31, 2020 at 9:43 am

    Fauci urges Americans to wear goggles for added COVID-19 protection.

    That’s only if they’re involved in Public Health welding.

