Privatisation of Keynesian Policy

Simon Anquetil was arrested alongside the son and daughter of ex-deputy tax commissioner Michael Cranston in May 2017 over Australian Federal Police claims more than $100 million was siphoned through bogus companies to fund lavish homes, cars and an aircraft.

Anquetil was motivated by greed when he founded Plutus Payroll, the company embroiled in one of Australia‘s largest tax fraud scandals, the NSW Supreme Court heard on Thursday.

“I was motivated by a desire to always have more: More success, more respect, more wealth,” Anquetil wrote in an apology letter.