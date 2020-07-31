Privatisation of Keynesian Policy

From this news articles comes this:
Simon Anquetil was arrested alongside the son and daughter of ex-deputy tax commissioner Michael Cranston in May 2017 over Australian Federal Police claims more than $100 million was siphoned through bogus companies to fund lavish homes, cars and an aircraft.
Anquetil was motivated by greed when he founded Plutus Payroll, the company embroiled in one of Australia‘s largest tax fraud scandals, the NSW Supreme Court heard on Thursday.
“I was motivated by a desire to always have more: More success, more respect, more wealth,” Anquetil wrote in an apology letter.
Mr Anquetil was clearly causing insufficient demand in the economy. But rather than wait for the government to stimulate his spending, he did it himself. Perhaps he was motivated to act because to not act might reduce aggregate demand and cost people jobs.
By the way, Peter Smith wrote a good piece on this subject in Quadrant. Find it by clicking here.
So Keynesian discourse tells us that not only did we get the benefit of the original $100 million worth of production, by defrauding the taxation commissioner Mr Anquetil generated another $100 million of GDP? $200 million all up.
Would the taxation commissioner have generated another $100 million GDP worth of government spending rather than luxury homes, cars and aircraft?
The argument Peter Smith makes actually supports Keynesism since most down turns are caused by government regulation. Wish may explain why the west in general still seems to bounce in the last few decades despite the absurdity of MMT.
This down turn is just more obviously from government regulation….
Also we are only just beginning to see beginning of COVID impact. This will cost us trillions.