Was Andrew Bolt got at?

At the same time as I was writing this yesterday:
Andrews is the most vile premier this state has ever had. We have had incompetence before, also immense waste and hideous policy formation. But if he is really forbidding the use of HCQ on people who will otherwise die, this man is actually evil.
Andrew Bolt was simultaneously publishing this:
This won’t please many people. But we should thank our political leaders — even Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews — for how they’re fighting like hell to stop this virus.
I asked my friend who had written to me about the HCQ ban in Victoria why they cared so much and he replied:
Lefties acting in sympathy with their US counterparts. If the drug is seen to be working here it would undermine the narrative in the US.
Which now leads to this just now: Tougher NZ-style lockdown looms for Victoria.
After 723 new cases and 13 deaths — including 10 in crisis-hit nursing homes — on the worst day of the pandemic, the national medical expert panel is understood to have considered the need for sweeping new restrictions to further reduce movement.
Are we really going to shut down the whole state because old people are dying in our mismanaged age-care homes?
LET US ALSO NOT FORGET ABOUT THIS: From yesterday’s post – Hydroxychloroquine Lowers COVID-19 Death Rate, US Study Finds. Now especially why are we not giving it a try?
why yes… yes they will. it’s only evil capitalist who will be hurt, the prole voting block get handouts to keep them in line.
How long can Andrews keep doubling down? There must be a point where he has to give up. A month? Four months?
If only Maggie Thatcher were in power today. A lot of naughty English boys (read politicians) would have had their arses skelped and told to get on with the economy. “Surrounded by idiots” in Lion King must have been inspired by Maggie.
It must never be forgotten that Daniel Andrews instigated a program that fosters predation by sexual perverts over innocent young children, which ‘grooms’ them into becoming the prey of those predators.
He called it “Safe Schools” to deceive parents who mistakenly entrusted their children to the education system. Evil? Yes, most definitely.
evil and live are the same – just spelled (spelt?) back to front.
Chairman Dan has screwed up so badly (thanks to all his union obligations) that he’s in an utter panic trying to patch holes in his rotting canoe without a paddle. He would gladly lay waste to Victoristan in order to save face. And he’s clearly taking many lessons from his CCP masters.
This was my first letters submission today…
It won’t see print because News Corpse editors have also been got at.
—
The Editor
The Courier Mail
The Courier Mail’s sister paper, the Daily Telegraph (31/07), carried an excellent Terry McCrann column about Dictator Dan’s hydroxychloroquine ban.
McCrann notes the low COVID-19 death rate in Qatar where HCQ is correctly used and the withdrawal of the Lancet’s anti-HCQ research.
Yet our own Premier will fine your doctor $13,000 if they prescribe HCQ to save you from COVID-19.
Our aversion to HCQ is political, not medical, and arises (as McCrann notes) from “Trump Derangement Syndrome”.
Why do Australian leftists so viscerally hate American non-leftists that they’ll sacrifice Australian lives?
I’ll leave it to you to ponder why because I keep getting banned for linking “global-socialists” to the UN’s clearly stated “Agenda 21” global government plan.
“Agenda 21” had been delayed to “2030 Agenda”, but then came President Donald Trump, so “Agenda 21” is back and due for implementation in just five month’s time.
(145 words)
https://sdgs.un.org/goals
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ant%C3%B3nio_Guterres
The short answer is yes.
Anyone who still thinks this is JUST about a virus epidemic with a dead rate of 0.007% & just our normal political bungling is just not thinking straight now that Bolt has folded because up to now the solution that he has been pushing up , was the obvious one of quarantine & HCQ & let the rest of us go back toour normal lives.
It seems that Trump maybe the only one left who cant be blackmailed.
Maybe AB has a favourite puppy thats been threatened.
Andrew Bolt doesn’t undersatand sociopath/ psychopath behaviour ( of which there are many in politics) The reason why Daniel Andrews fronts up to press conferences is that he truly believes he hasn’t done anything wrong, and thinks by talking he can persuade everyone to his way of thinking, and that fake emotion about his mother is a typical tactic of people like this
If Daniel Andrews truly cared about the health of Melbourne he would recommend that Doctors immediately start using the HCQ regime, and bugger his dislike of Trump, and stand up against big pharma and big tech
Dharvi is Asia’s densest slum and only had 71 deaths out of 1,000,000
Because of the use of HCQ regime
India the second most populated country in the world has HCQ as early treatment and prophylaxis
ARE THERE ANY DOCTORS WITH THE FORTITUDE TO STAND UP AMD FIGHT FOR THE USE OF HCQ REGIME AS SOME AMERICANS DOCTORS HAVE !!!
Lefties acting in sympathy with their US counterparts. If the drug is seen to be working here it would undermine the narrative in the US.
That’s a stretch.
The Commonwealth instituted restrictions of HCQ availability in order to preserve domestic stocks for use in hospital treatment of covid-19 patients. That’s a rational decision – one of the few in this debacle – given that there must be a very high demand that manufacturers may take some time to meet.
Good question. The answer is simple: this SCAMDEMIC is providing the economy wrecking solutions that Socialists only dreamed of and therefore must be manipulated to it’s fullest extent. Anything that does not achieve that end must by all means be resisted until Trump is defeated.
4 moths ago Hunt stated that very large orders of HCQ were on their way here. Where is it that now?
So you are saying HCQ treatment is happening here now? Is there anything to support that? I sure hope it is and we should all be knowing about it’s efficacy. If it is and that info is being withheld then that is certainly something we should all be pushing to have access to. Just like the deaths here supposedly from covid, will we ever know the true comorbidity stats ?
The simple truth is we are being fed bullshit. Every day.