We’re All In This Together

Posted on 12:40 pm, July 31, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in civil society, COVID-19, Hypocrisy of progressives. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to We’re All In This Together

  1. cuckoo
    #3530148, posted on July 31, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    Only a few days ago, fines were handed to ten people attending a Christian church service (Serbian Orthodox) in St. Albans, Melbourne.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.