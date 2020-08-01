Don’t you dare

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is urging Prime Minister Scott Morrison to extend full JobKeeper payments to the beleaguered state and help fund cash grants for the retail, hospitality and tourism sectors as businesses brace for a longer lockdown they say they cannot afford.
Basically, Premier Andrews is asking the non-Victoria Australia to subsidise the cost of his administrative cluster fluck.
As a NSW citizen, TAFKAS would support this. On the strict condition that the members of Daniel Andrews’ Cabinet take a pay cut to the level of the JobKeeper allowance and surrender every cent of their post parliamentary benefits, the difference also going towards assisting Victorian citizens.
Has there ever been a greater and more expensive administrative failure than that demonstrated by the Victorian government. This will cost billions upon billions of dollars.
Another condition would be that Premier Andrews change his name by deed poll to John Joan Kirner-Cain.
Chairman Dan may have knocked Mother Russia off the podium. Who would have thought it possible?
Not entirely without precedent. Anna Bligh convinced Julia Gillard to impose a levy across Australia to fund recovery from the floods as QLD hadn’t insured against that type of event.
Of course, Gillard agreed which was not surprising given they were both Labor, but it was still a disgrace. There may be some philosophical differences between SloMo and Andrews but this is politics and if Andrews asks and raises enough of a cry via the local MSM, SloMo will cave.
And while he is at it, stamp an indelible big red ‘C’ on the forehead of everyone sent to self-quarantine. That might improve their bad behaviour.
C’mon; their work is way too important to deserve a pay cut!
After all, how would Victorians know what to do if it were not for their benevolent Dear Leader telling them just how to carry out The Great Leap Forward?
The National Cabinet said we are all in this together.
PM Morrison said “we are all Victorians now”.
So in a sense, the Federal government is obliged to see this through. They set the course from the beginning.
Another condition or two… Dandrews and his appalling government resign, with no pension and serve a minimum 10 years jail. There is to be no statue, hospital, hospital wing, freeway, junkie shop or public recognition of this cork head funded by taxpayers for eternity. IMHO as a Victorian.
Oh and he is my local member. The Electoral office successfully carved off traditionally Liberal seats and connect them with safe labor seats. The swamp runs deep in these parts.
The rest of us pay for others ineptitude.
I had a business. Shut down due to covid, but got going again with a shorter week, shorter hours and no Jobkeeper for any staff. We had to make it work and we did. Luckily we made some money and paid tax. Tax that got passed on to my competitors in town who are claiming the wage subsidy.
What a fucking country.
“Dan Andrews = John Joan Kirner-Cain” ?
Love it.
EvilElvis
#3531297, posted on August 1, 2020 at 3:25 pm
Yep. This country is fucked. In fairness, so are most of the ‘western’ nations around the globe but that doesn’t make the accelerating slide any more palatable.
Said a while back, financially Dan can’t lose by running Victoria into the ground; either Morrison comes up with a big financial rescue package or China will ( probably Dan’s preferred option).
While I dislike Chairman Dan, how is this different to all the bloodsucking that we have from other states, notably, the likes of SA and Tas? SA goes all Gaia and then looks to the other states to keep its lights on and Tas goes Gaia and stops all industry, then cries for help.