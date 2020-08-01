Don’t you dare

The AFR is reporting that:

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is urging Prime Minister Scott Morrison to extend full JobKeeper payments to the beleaguered state and help fund cash grants for the retail, hospitality and tourism sectors as businesses brace for a longer lockdown they say they cannot afford.

Basically, Premier Andrews is asking the non-Victoria Australia to subsidise the cost of his administrative cluster fluck.

As a NSW citizen, TAFKAS would support this. On the strict condition that the members of Daniel Andrews’ Cabinet take a pay cut to the level of the JobKeeper allowance and surrender every cent of their post parliamentary benefits, the difference also going towards assisting Victorian citizens.

Has there ever been a greater and more expensive administrative failure than that demonstrated by the Victorian government. This will cost billions upon billions of dollars.

Another condition would be that Premier Andrews change his name by deed poll to John Joan Kirner-Cain.