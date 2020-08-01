Farewell sentiments of a generation: “I hope you all die”

That video really is the most perfect representation of where we are at. Old boomers terrorizing children into wearing masks so they can continue to go shopping without interruption to the very end of their selfish, selfish lives.” – Twostix
Walked (masked) through a large group of road workers in my Melbourne neighbourhood yesterday, laying new tarmac. They were observing no distancing and wearing no masks. The only one wearing a face covering was the obligatory girl holding the slow/go lollipop. Just sayin’.
What’s the point of masks? We can’t even be assured that everyone washes their damned hands.
They’re Americans. How do you know every generation of Americans hasn’t been like that, some stupid book by Tom Brokaw?
Why do you think Americans had a Civil War? Puritan self-righteousness, carried on now by the Woke generation.
It’s America dude, they’ve always been like that.
This is Australia dude, we’ve always been a Kafkaesque penal colony.
It looks like “Mask Karen” is wearing a mask with an exhalation valve, which gives her some protection but does little to protect others if she were one of the asymptomatic COVID cases.
The main reason medical authorities are now recommending masks is the evidence from contact tracing that most of the community transmission involved people who are infected but asymptomatic. Exhalation valve masks are next to useless in that respect as they require both parties in a close contact to be masked to afford any risk reduction and they contaminate surfaces to a much greater extent than non-valve masks.
Australia’s leading libertarian and centre-right blog judges an entire generation on the basis of one woman’s rant.
C’mon, CL, you’re better than that.
FFS. What an ignorant statement to make!
It is not just ‘old boomers’. The nanny state mentality is everywhere.
Roger @ 9:49
Well said Roger
One nasty old American hysteric frightening kids and all Boomers stand condemned. Thanks.
The most enthusiastic mask zealots and DanFans have been the young.
This crap about “we’re doing it for the old folks” has got to go.
You didn’t ask the old folks.
In my circles the only mask hysterics are mostly our 30-40 year children and their friends, Dickhead Dan and his team of political morons. Including my own hysterical daughter who is turn infecting the grandkids.
Almost all my boomer contemporaries are WTAF is happening here?
There is no stopping the runaway train that these brainless fearmongers have hitched their train to and they can throw blame around like confetti. It won’t change the grimmer future they have helped create for themselves.
How embarrassing.
And to think that at the end of the video she missed an opportunity to berate two men walking arm in arm without masks.
What is actually funny is watching the rank hypocrisy from all sides when the rules get changed.