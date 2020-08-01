How can any sane person not support Donald Trump?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020
You know, anyone who does not want Trump to win re-election is as politically empty as anyone can possibly be. I therefore continue to marvel at The Oz, and Greg Sheridan in particular with his article today: In strange times, Donald Trump can still win this election. What makes these time so strange is that Joe Biden has even been nominated never mind that he might yet win this election.
On November 3, barely 90 days away, will the gigantic, fantastic, psychedelic, unbelievable reality show of Donald Trump’s presidency come to a crashing halt, and the sleepy, somnolent, simpering tones of Uncle Joe Biden, Great Uncle Joe, replace the orange-haired tweeter-in-chief?
Unbelievably empty. Shallow. Inane. Want some more?
Trump is running on four issues: who is best to revive the economy; law and order; China; and Biden’s manifest weaknesses.
He is not running on how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still raging, with new milestones this week. US cases are nearly five million, with more than 155,000 dead. Florida broke its record for daily deaths. Other states have been posting nasty records. Many states, Republican and Democrat, are imposing new restrictions.
Seems a pretty conclusive pro-Trump case to be running on who is best to revive the economy; law and order; China; and Biden’s manifest weaknesses. Also on sealing the borders. And then there’s Portland, Seattle and a few other rundown and misbegotten Democrat cites beyond that.
As for running on how he handled the China flu, see the video above.
Because of stuff like this, obviously.
Only the most politically illiterate leftists support Trump and ask questions like this.
Don’t know why Peta Credlin has him on her show and hangs on to every word he utters
This bloke seems to be reading the tea leaves pretty well
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2020/07/24/trump-steps-in-to-restore-order/
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2020/07/31/biden-gets-repackaged-but-as-a-puppet-president/
Sorry IamTDS.
If you truly want to convince the rest of us irrational lesser beings that the Evilbad Orange Man is as Evilbad as you declare, try using sources that aren’t as obviously corrupted by the lamestream meeja, Democrats and Georgy SoreArse (Has he paid you yet for your shilling? Might want to get on to that. Jobkeeper winds back next month, comrade…), my dear, sweet Randian ‘rationalist’ trollykins.
And remember, humour is irrational. And thus evilbad according to Mistress Rand. Might be worth you not trying to cause us too much mirth, lest you get raked over ypur coals for your irrational wrongthink…
“Devout Catholic” Sheridan wrote a book a while ago about how the assault on orthodox Christianity was depleting the social capital of the nation and imperiling its future.
Soon after, he wrote a column in support of gay ‘marriage’ using the hardline atheist left’s all “marriage” is good trope. The column was titled “The Christian reasons I’ll vote yes.”
He is a complete dingbat.
I’ve listened to Sheridan on Sky a couple of times, he comes across like a complete f’wit. He’s about as rational as Juan Williams on Fox’s The Five.
And Sheridan is supposed to be a leading journalist/columnist at the top conservative newspaper in the country?
Sheesh!
No wonder the Left is winning.