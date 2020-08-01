How can any sane person not support Donald Trump?

You know, anyone who does not want Trump to win re-election is as politically empty as anyone can possibly be. I therefore continue to marvel at The Oz, and Greg Sheridan in particular with his article today: In strange times, Donald Trump can still win this election. What makes these time so strange is that Joe Biden has even been nominated never mind that he might yet win this election.

On November 3, barely 90 days away, will the gigantic, fantastic, psychedelic, unbelievable reality show of Donald Trump’s presidency come to a crashing halt, and the sleepy, somnolent, simpering tones of Uncle Joe Biden, Great Uncle Joe, replace the orange-haired tweeter-in-chief?

Unbelievably empty. Shallow. Inane. Want some more?

Trump is running on four issues: who is best to revive the economy; law and order; China; and Biden’s manifest weaknesses. He is not running on how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still raging, with new milestones this week. US cases are nearly five million, with more than 155,000 dead. Florida broke its record for daily deaths. Other states have been posting nasty records. Many states, Republican and Democrat, are imposing new restrictions.

Seems a pretty conclusive pro-Trump case to be running on who is best to revive the economy; law and order; China; and Biden’s manifest weaknesses. Also on sealing the borders. And then there’s Portland, Seattle and a few other rundown and misbegotten Democrat cites beyond that.

As for running on how he handled the China flu, see the video above.