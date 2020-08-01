Individuals with a cervix

Posted on 10:36 am, August 1, 2020

5 Responses to Individuals with a cervix

  1. Roger W
    #3531055, posted on August 1, 2020 at 10:45 am

    But, but, but…surely you can’t arbitrarily say an “individual” can’t have a cervical cancer test just because “she” doesn’t have a cervix, can you? Oh, the humanity.

  3. Lee
    #3531080, posted on August 1, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Absolutely bloody ridiculous!
    Next they’ll be referring to “people who give birth.”
    Why aren’t all feminists up in arms over this sort of misogyny?

  4. Slim Cognito
    #3531086, posted on August 1, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Been said before. They are trying to cancel women. I hope women have something to say about that.

  5. duncanm
    #3531096, posted on August 1, 2020 at 11:40 am

    Unrelated to the point of this post, but why isn’t HPV vaccination widespread in the US?

    It’s efficacy has been well proven here in Oz.

