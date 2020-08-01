Liberty Quote
Yet nobody is allowed to speak the truth. Describing what is happening in front of your eyes is too impolite.— Paul Kelly
-
Recent Comments
- duncanm on Individuals with a cervix
- jo on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- John Bayley on Farewell sentiments of a generation: “I hope you all die”
- Gilas on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- Makka on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- Struth on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- Struth on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- Ladyredneck on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- Daily llama on Farewell sentiments of a generation: “I hope you all die”
- Slim Cognito on Individuals with a cervix
- Entropy on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- chaamjamal on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- Lee on So what has the Donald ever done for us then?
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- Lee on Individuals with a cervix
- MemoryFault on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- lotocoti on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- The BigBlueCat on So what has the Donald ever done for us then?
- Kev on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Farewell sentiments of a generation: “I hope you all die”
- Gilas on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- lotocoti on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- Lee on So what has the Donald ever done for us then?
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- Entropy on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- Megan on Farewell sentiments of a generation: “I hope you all die”
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: August 1, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Individuals with a cervix
- Farewell sentiments of a generation: “I hope you all die”
- Trump interviews
- Open Forum: August 1, 2020
- We’re All In This Together
- Privatisation of Keynesian Policy
- Here’s a nugget
- “If you really want to be complete, you should”
- Was Andrew Bolt got at?
- Ridd decision abandons the point of universities
- So what has the Donald ever done for us then?
- The vultures are coming home to roost
- The wind supply limbo
- Murder incorporated health care division
- David Bidstrup guest post. 3 letters sent; 1 reply.
- “… expect the peace to intensify.”
- Say, Say, Say. Spartacus on Spec.
- Destroyed
- Calling Cats in the Hunter
- Go Fund Peter Ridd
- Politicised medicine
- Running Aground
- David Bidstrup guest post. Green steel
- Cultural inappropriation
- Australian “experts” formerly condemned mask-wearers
- News Corp vs. Lady Who Likes Barbecues
- Tuesday Forum: July 28, 2020
- White Democrats aren’t ready to give up the plantation keys
- Emergency! “Expert” Karens rush to save Andrews government
- I have two dreams, or maybe three. Wind studies the way to global healing, not to mention Popper and the Austrians
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Individuals with a cervix
This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, Politics of the Left, Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.
But, but, but…surely you can’t arbitrarily say an “individual” can’t have a cervical cancer test just because “she” doesn’t have a cervix, can you? Oh, the humanity.
Laurence called it.
Absolutely bloody ridiculous!
Next they’ll be referring to “people who give birth.”
Why aren’t all feminists up in arms over this sort of misogyny?
Been said before. They are trying to cancel women. I hope women have something to say about that.
Unrelated to the point of this post, but why isn’t HPV vaccination widespread in the US?
It’s efficacy has been well proven here in Oz.