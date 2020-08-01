Open Forum: August 1, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, August 1, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Open Forum: August 1, 2020

  4. MatrixTransform
    #3530766, posted on August 1, 2020 at 12:10 am

    well … here it is

  5. Makka
    #3530767, posted on August 1, 2020 at 12:10 am

    From the OOT;

    I’ve totally run out of movies and series. Don’t know what to watch anymore.

    https://flixtor.to/home

  6. Steve trickler
    #3530773, posted on August 1, 2020 at 1:00 am

    Pete. I would love to have a dog again. Dark days in Carnarvon still ring true. Our dog decided to sleep on the road….Guess what happened. I was four years of age.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.