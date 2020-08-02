76th Anniversary: The Heroes of Warsaw

THE “protesters” in the streets today have nothing in common with them. They are, in fact, Reich revivalists.
– George Orwell on the failure of the British press to get behind the insurrection, 1 September 1944
The debate about the wisdom of the Uprising and how much blame the Russians, the British and the Americans should take for its failure will go on forever. I take the view that the Home Army gave Hitler an unwelcome and draining extra headache and contributed mightily to the Reich’s ultimate collapse. The tactical factors involved in the battle and the international relations pertaining to it were not quite as straightforward as Orwell thought but I’ve included his warning for its portentous, depressing aptness in August 2020.
What a great comment.