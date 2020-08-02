76th Anniversary: The Heroes of Warsaw

THE “protesters” in the streets today have nothing in common with them. They are, in fact, Reich revivalists.

FRONT-line worker Różyczka Goździewska was an eight-year-old nurse during the Warsaw Uprising:

First of all, a message to English left-wing journalists and intellectuals generally: 'Do remember that dishonesty and cowardice always have to be paid for. Don't imagine that for years on end you can make yourself the boot-licking propagandist of the Soviet régime, or any other régime, and then suddenly return to mental decency. Once a whore, always a whore'." – George Orwell on the failure of the British press to get behind the insurrection, 1 September 1944

Miss Goździewska served in the “Koszta” field hospital (a tenement house) at 11 Moniuszki Street. She survived the war, emigrated to France, was married, had two children and died in in 1989, aged just 53.



The debate about the wisdom of the Uprising and how much blame the Russians, the British and the Americans should take for its failure will go on forever. I take the view that the Home Army gave Hitler an unwelcome and draining extra headache and contributed mightily to the Reich’s ultimate collapse. The tactical factors involved in the battle and the international relations pertaining to it were not quite as straightforward as Orwell thought but I’ve included his warning for its portentous, depressing aptness in August 2020.