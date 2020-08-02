It’s official

Posted on 4:05 pm, August 2, 2020 by currencylad

Daniel Andrews – also known as Cuomo-on-the-Yarra – will declare Victoria a disaster at 6PM this evening.

  1. stackja
    #3532555, posted on August 2, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Dan declared a disaster.

  2. A reader
    #3532563, posted on August 2, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Dan is a disaster. I’ve hated Victoria for a long time and Victorians too. I’ve changed that now. I want to give them a collective hug. They don’t deserve this shit. I assume Chairman Dictator Dan is rapidly changing the state constitution at the same time because parliament can in Victoria and he’s suspended that too

  3. nb
    #3532570, posted on August 2, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    An odd situation where leftist governments punish their constituents for the sin of the broader population voting non-left. We can be sure hydroxychloroquine will become a miracle cure in November if ‘Biden’ wins, that is unless the virus is suddenly declared entirely harmless, with blame for all that fake news about harm sheeted home to the current president.
    Anyhow, in the meantime, China will be pleased with Dan.

  4. stackja
    #3532571, posted on August 2, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Victorian voters keep electing ALP expecting a different result.

  5. mundi
    #3532576, posted on August 2, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Chairman Dan’s curfew will increase community transmission.

    It forces all the people who exercised and shopped after 8pm, to now go before 8pm. This means there will be higher numbers of people shopping/exercising at the same time, and higher community transmission.

  6. Lee
    #3532578, posted on August 2, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    Victorian voters keep electing ALP expecting a different result.

    Not this Victorian voter.
    I have always utterly despised Dictator Dan and just about everything he stands for.

  7. Penny
    #3532581, posted on August 2, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    How this can be allowed to happen ??? The language is appalling “state of emergency” Purely designed scare people shitless !
    The consequences of this is going to be dire on so many fronts
    He doesn’t believe he’s done anything wrong, that’s why he’s able to front up to press briefings

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3532590, posted on August 2, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    Does this mean Black Lives Matter marches will still go ahead?

  9. MatrixTransform
    #3532595, posted on August 2, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    Mission Accomplished

  10. Crazyoldranga
    #3532599, posted on August 2, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    I’m waiting for him to announce a UDI and to invite the PRC into The State as protectors of the new Democratic Republic of Victoria. Meanwhile, as mentioned above, more people doing shopping etc in less time. Unless of course supermarkets don’t spread Convid 1984.

  11. Judge Dredd
    #3532602, posted on August 2, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    I hear that Stage 5 is concentration camps, and then Stage 6 they bring out the ovens.
    All for our own good of course.

  12. Roberto
    #3532603, posted on August 2, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    This is a catastrophe. And it’s all entirely self-inflicted.

  13. candy
    #3532607, posted on August 2, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    “State of Emergency” but no Federal help, is extraordinary.

    It is very distressing for Victorians though, going backwards like this.

