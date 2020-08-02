Remembering George Floyd: Now they can’t breathe either

Posted on 8:42 pm, August 2, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in American politics, civil society, Rule of law. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Remembering George Floyd: Now they can’t breathe either

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3533080, posted on August 2, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    Same goes for the other Dem states, and NYC which actually surpassed the Chicago murder number last weekend. Lots of black people murdered. Forget about ringing 911, unless you want a social worker.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.