You pair of disgusting toads

TAFKAS has just returned from his two wheeled chariot ride. He flicked on the television and ABC Insiders was on. David Speers was interviewing Opposition Treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers.

Not at the start. Not at the end. Somewhere in the middle, Speers asked Chalmers:

Who is responsible for the nursing home deaths?

What a disgusting question to ask. Speers should be forced to apologise.

Chalmers took a moment to collect his thoughts and rather than do the honourable thing, he jumped into the ABC journo turd bucket and replied to the effect that like the Ruby Princess, it was all the Prime Minister’s fault.

Not the Prime Minister’s accountability but the Prime Minister’s fault.

What pair of disgusting toads. Did Speers follow up about how the spread got into the Victorian nursing homes? No. Of course not. He gave Chalmers, not even a free kick, but a propaganda opportunity.

Disgraceful.