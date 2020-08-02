You pair of disgusting toads

TAFKAS has just returned from his two wheeled chariot ride. He flicked on the television and ABC Insiders was on. David Speers was interviewing Opposition Treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers.
Not at the start. Not at the end. Somewhere in the middle, Speers asked Chalmers:
Who is responsible for the nursing home deaths?
What a disgusting question to ask. Speers should be forced to apologise.
Chalmers took a moment to collect his thoughts and rather than do the honourable thing, he jumped into the ABC journo turd bucket and replied to the effect that like the Ruby Princess, it was all the Prime Minister’s fault.
Not the Prime Minister’s accountability but the Prime Minister’s fault.
What pair of disgusting toads. Did Speers follow up about how the spread got into the Victorian nursing homes? No. Of course not. He gave Chalmers, not even a free kick, but a propaganda opportunity.
Disgraceful.
Makes you wanna punch them in the mouth, yes?
Is Speers on the ABC?
FMD I thought he was a SKY stalwart.
Aren’t they supposed to swing the other way? i.e. From the ABC to the private sector?
Does the ABC pay better than the private sector ?
Now there’s your problem right there.
Well if it’s the Prime minister’s fault he can go into stage four lockdown and Dan can leave us bad bad Melbournians aka ‘Victards’ alone.
The ALPBC have been waiting months for this. Ever since the media failed to blame SloMo for the bushfires.
The hive mind at work.
Chalmers learnt everything he knows studying at the foot of Goosesteen. No wonder he is a grub.
But what do we expect? Conservatives are always too gutless to push back. We just went off a fiscal cliff and are now in free fall. If the ABC were conservative and Labor were in power does anyone seriously believe they would waste the opportunity to gut it? There is no better time to privitize it but the LNP do nothing.
Who is responsible for the nursing home deaths?
I didn’t see it, but I don’t have a problem with the question. How are you going to find out if you dont ask? Or perhaps you are suggesting only a Liberal should be asked.
I honestly don’t believe that the Liberals want to win the next election, not Federally or at the Victoristan state level.
To ask that question would be like pinning car accidents onto the roads minister. No nuance and an invitation to slag. So much for responsible discourse.