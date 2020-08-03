“Experts” are slaughtering people to win a PR war against virus

A study by economists and academics from Sheffield and Loughborough universities suggests that more than 21,000 people have died as a result of the measures, which were introduced in March.

The analysis examines Office for National Statistics (ONS) data in the eight weeks that followed the national lockdown.

Researchers said the findings show that “lockdown has killed 21,000 people” because the policy has had “significant unintended consequences” such as lack of access to critical healthcare and a collapse in Accident and Emergency attendances.

The study examines deaths data in recent months and tracks it against long-term trends, taking account of other variables such as demographic and economic factors.





It suggests that the lockdown, and the subsequent reduction in access to healthcare, increased total mortality by roughly 2,700 deaths a week.

It follows warnings that the number of people attending A&E departments fell by 50 per cent at some points during the pandemic, while urgent referrals for suspected cancer dropped by 70 per cent. Separate research warns such delays could mean up to 35,000 extra deaths from cancer a year.

The new analysis, by the University of Sheffield, Loughborough University and economists at Economic Insight, suggests that the number of deaths that were not caused by coronavirus dwarfed the numbers that were.

It suggests that on average, there were roughly 4,000 more deaths from other causes than those which were caused by Covid-19 in the lockdown period.



The estimates suggest 21,544 extra deaths in the first eight weeks of lockdown – an average of 2,693 a week.

Researchers said the continuation of social distancing measures means the total death toll caused by lockdown and its knock-on effects may be yet larger.