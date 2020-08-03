“Experts” are slaughtering people to win a PR war against virus

A study by economists and academics from Sheffield and Loughborough universities suggests that more than 21,000 people have died as a result of the measures, which were introduced in March.
The analysis examines Office for National Statistics (ONS) data in the eight weeks that followed the national lockdown.
Researchers said the findings show that “lockdown has killed 21,000 people” because the policy has had “significant unintended consequences” such as lack of access to critical healthcare and a collapse in Accident and Emergency attendances.
The study examines deaths data in recent months and tracks it against long-term trends, taking account of other variables such as demographic and economic factors.
It suggests that the lockdown, and the subsequent reduction in access to healthcare, increased total mortality by roughly 2,700 deaths a week.
It follows warnings that the number of people attending A&E departments fell by 50 per cent at some points during the pandemic, while urgent referrals for suspected cancer dropped by 70 per cent. Separate research warns such delays could mean up to 35,000 extra deaths from cancer a year.
The new analysis, by the University of Sheffield, Loughborough University and economists at Economic Insight, suggests that the number of deaths that were not caused by coronavirus dwarfed the numbers that were.It suggests that on average, there were roughly 4,000 more deaths from other causes than those which were caused by Covid-19 in the lockdown period.”
The estimates suggest 21,544 extra deaths in the first eight weeks of lockdown – an average of 2,693 a week.
Researchers said the continuation of social distancing measures means the total death toll caused by lockdown and its knock-on effects may be yet larger.
Australians have a right to know how many excess deaths have been caused by its own lockdown mania.
Since when has the Left ever considered, or even cared, about the unintended consequences of their actions.
There’s no one here with the courage or intellectual capacity to begin working it out.
Even if they did work it out, name one media outlet that would print it.
Covid is a form of the trolley problem, i.e two choices:
1. have a lockdown and endure the deaths and economic damage from the lockdown, or:
2. not have a lockdown and endure the deaths of those old sick and obese people who can’t be quarantined from the virus.
Australia seems to be choosing to have both, a lockdown first, then let Covid spread.
There was a third option put on the table by epidemiologists early on which was a targetted approach that avoided a general lockdown.
The CMOs won the day.
We are a social species, but people are terrified due to media hype. Either that, or they are dismissive.
I had to attend Emergency as an urgent patient last Thursday at a major Sydney hospital sent by my GP for a DVT that if not treated immediately by a specialist may have been life-threatening. Someone with this at home, presenting as a swollen leg, may have decided not to risk ‘Covid’ by attending a GP or Emergency; they could have taken a ‘wait and see’ approach which could kill them. The Emergency waiting room was deserted. It is usually one that is very busy. It was rather weird to see it empty. The figures suggest people are putting off coming in for things that should be seen and that may cause deaths.
CL’s link is to a paywalled newspaper, but the underlying research seems to be:
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3635548
There is also a shorter, non-technical summary at https://www.economic-insight.com/2020/07/27/insight-non-technical-summary-of-paper-on-covid-deaths/
Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare – those doctors at the big Sydney hospitals will tell you about all the burst appendixes if you ask them. Your story confirms that the same effect seen in the UK is happening here, and will soon be even worse in Victoria – State of Disaster.
The Hunchback with the Premier of Victoria ready for their presser this afternoon.
https://imgur.com/8xE13TY
Damn straight.
The Speccie UK sends me Covid update notes. This came the other day.
On 12 May, the government stopped publishing international comparisons of its Covid-19 death toll in the daily press briefings. The argument was that the data wasn’t helpful, and perhaps even misleading: the way calculations were carried out varied country-by-country, with each country was on a different timescale for experiencing the peak of infections and death. There would be a time for international comparisons, but that time wasn’t now.
Today, the ONS starts to pick up where the press briefings left off, comparing excess mortality rates throughout Europe. The data is not specifically calculating Covid-19 deaths, but rather all-cause mortality compared with the five-year average. This is the metric the UK’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty described as ‘key’ for determining how successfully the government had handled the crisis. The revelations cast Britain’s Covid-19 experience in a positive [I think this is a typo – pw] light. So far, England has the highest level of deaths in Europe, and the second highest national peak of weekly excess deaths: ‘The highest peak excess mortality was in Madrid at 432.7 per cent (week ending 27 March) while in the UK, Birmingham had the highest peak excess mortality of any major British city at 249.7 per cent (week ending 17 April).’ But it’s not just bad news for England: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are all in the top eight countries with the highest rate of excess deaths, cooling the theory that public health has been handled in a dramatically superior or inferior way across the four regions.
Mortality rates
The most generous interpretation of today’s data is that the ONS is compiling calculations that still vary between countries. Just a few weeks back it was revealed that Public Health England’s method for calculating Covid-19 deaths may be seriously over-exaggerating the figures, by including anyone who has tested positive for the virus at some point, even if they recover and then subsequently pass away. This extreme classification of a Covid-19 death may play a role in putting England at the top of list. Still, this does not explain why other regions in the UK would have fared so poorly, nor is the ONS data just accounting for Covid-19 deaths. The excess mortality figures will include Covid-19 deaths, but also those resulting from lockdown: limited access to treatment for other ailments, deprioritised medical emergencies, domestic abuse, suicides, and a myriad of other tragedies exasperated by the circumstances. Lack of capacity in the NHS and the blunt action politicians had to take to create it (transferring thousands of elderly patients into care homes without a Covid-19 test, suspending treatments for serious illnesses) will have no doubt contributed to the UK’s poor showing. A new study out today from academics at Sheffield and Loughborough universities estimates that Britain’s lockdown measures have resulted in 21,000 deaths, primarily due to the shutdown of critical medical care and limited access to A&E.
It is also notable that the UK’s excess death toll is so high despite not ever experiencing an outbreak so acute that it overwhelmed the health service. Scenes of hospitals being overrun in Italy were avoided in the UK. London – which at the beginning of the pandemic was thought could go the way of Lombardy or Madrid – has actually fared moderately compared with other major European cities. However, the number of excess deaths under the age of 65 is disproportionately high in the capital (more than 200 per cent at the peak, almost the same as the over-65 rate), calling into question the protection and shielding of groups vulnerable to the virus regardless of age.
With much of the Covid-19 data outstanding and difficult to compare, it is still too early to say definitively how the UK’s death toll compares to the rest of Europe. But today’s ONS figures do give us major insight into the government’s handling of the crisis so far – that is, the extent to which British residents were shielded from both the virus and the knock-on effects of lockdown. The verdict, so far, is that Britain’s institutions have failed the stress test.
One that is being kept quiet is the rate of suicides here. I have seen it very briefly mentioned and heard a Melbourne caller into 2GB about it.
Suicide is not normally mentioned in the press but common sense says it must be up. Common sense would also suggest the age of those dying of suicide would be significantly younger than Covid.
Then add in earlier deaths due to not presenting for cancers, heart problems etc.
Where are the Uni researchers on this ?
Look on the bright side. The lockdown is unlikely to stop the spread of Covid-84 now, but the upside is that Victoria may in a couple of months find itself in the enviable situation of Sweden, where, on present indications, the elusive herd immunity has been achieved, and Victorians can welcome visitors without fear of the consequences, and be welcomed in other states and countries in the same way.
Pity about the economy and the preventable “collateral damage” deaths and morbidities.
“Experts” are slaughtering the Economy = the people
Enabled by dimwit pollies.
This could be why anyone who has died with COVID-19 in their system is counted as a COVID-19 victim.
They have to keep the numbers as high as possible!!