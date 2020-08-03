Floyd-Lewis vaccine is the most promising developed so far

The Western left is exactly like the old Soviet politburo – zooming through red lights in their chauffeured ZiLs.
But remember your grandma can’t have a funeral because her life just wasn’t as important as John Lewis’s. Sorry. Those are the new rules. pic.twitter.com/Jh4ADurUQ9
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 30, 2020
It seems Lewis is far from the saint he is made out to be:
O9tical class definitely think the rules are for them.
Yesterday’s single new case in Qld was a consular staff member returning home from OS. This would not be a Biggie except the “individual” did not spend two weeks in hotel quarantine like all the little people have to do when coming into the country as consular staff are specifically exempted. So, domestic flights to the Sunshine Coast and who knows where else.. because DFAT people are more important than you.
See also Danni Minogue and no doubt a host of others that are exempt because special.
It is almost like the unelected actual “ruling class” are deliberately trying to annoy the peasants to the point where one or more of them “loses it”. This will, of course bring down the REAL plan for the peasants.
The “solution” for which they have been seeking a suitable “problem” for decades.
A “final” solution, you could say. See also” “Omelettes, eggs”.