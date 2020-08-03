Floyd-Lewis vaccine is the most promising developed so far

Posted on 12:00 pm, August 3, 2020 by currencylad

The Western left is exactly like the old Soviet politburo – zooming through red lights in their chauffeured ZiLs.

 
Related: Tucker “Fryer Tuck” Carlson grills COVID czar Anthony Fauci for his nauseating double standards.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Hypocrisy of progressives, Take Nanny down. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Floyd-Lewis vaccine is the most promising developed so far

  2. Entropy
    #3533654, posted on August 3, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    O9tical class definitely think the rules are for them.
    Yesterday’s single new case in Qld was a consular staff member returning home from OS. This would not be a Biggie except the “individual” did not spend two weeks in hotel quarantine like all the little people have to do when coming into the country as consular staff are specifically exempted. So, domestic flights to the Sunshine Coast and who knows where else.. because DFAT people are more important than you.

    See also Danni Minogue and no doubt a host of others that are exempt because special.

  3. Bruce
    #3533676, posted on August 3, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    It is almost like the unelected actual “ruling class” are deliberately trying to annoy the peasants to the point where one or more of them “loses it”. This will, of course bring down the REAL plan for the peasants.

    The “solution” for which they have been seeking a suitable “problem” for decades.

    A “final” solution, you could say. See also” “Omelettes, eggs”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.