The futility of emission control in the west.

Jamal has explained that the best efforts of virtue signalling emission controls in the developed world will not reduce global emissions because that will make the most virtuous nations less competitive in international trade and hand over a cost advantage to nations such as China that do not have a national climate action plan.

The cost advantage of non-climate-action takers will cause their production and exports to rise by virtue of demand from climate action taking nations. The net result will be that economic activity and fossil fuel emissions will decline in climate action taking nations but with a corresponding rise in economic activity and fossil fuel emissions in non-climate-action taking nations.

QED

In case you want the full story.

This will also delay the emission transition in the developing world. The emission transition is the downward turn in emissions that we have seen in the developed world. They did that in Europe by going into recession and in the US by using more gas.

My conjecture is that the developing world will increase their emissions to some point, then taper off for a combination of reasons – new coal stations replacing old, more nuclear power, major national infrastructure project completed etc. China might have been approaching the turning point a couple of years ago. The transition will take longer if the suicidal western nations transfer-power intensive industries to the developing world. They will do well out of the transfer but we will not.