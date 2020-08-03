Walloper pleads to black suspect that HE can’t breathe

Posted on 4:36 pm, August 3, 2020 by currencylad

4 Responses to Walloper pleads to black suspect that HE can’t breathe

  1. bemused
    #3533899, posted on August 3, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    The downside of expressing solidarity with a movement that believes we are all equal, & deserve equal treatment would be…?

    Since when has BLM expressed or shown by their actions that belief? FitzSimian is more deluded than I could have ever imagined.

    We have a local King Parrot that we call Pirate Pete, and he makes more sense than this ape man ever has.

  2. duncanm
    #3533904, posted on August 3, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Strange.. he seems to have changed his tune.

    ONE-KNEED FANS

    ”Tebowing”. This new word in the American lexicon refers, no kidding, to people who kneel on one knee with head bowed – a la Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow – every time they want to thank their god for allowing them to do something so fabulous on the sports field. The closest Australian word is probably ”public wankery”.

  3. stackja
    #3533909, posted on August 3, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    Red bandana too tight?

  4. mundi
    #3533915, posted on August 3, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Like Falou, I am alumni of Marsden State High School before it was liberalised.

    I can confirm we were taught never to bow to anyone.

    The school motto during our time was: “Success through Industry!”

    Today it some absolute tripe. Needless to say no good players come from the school anymore, the last were Cameron Smith and Falou.

