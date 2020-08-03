With Victoria declaring Stage 4 restrictions:
Only essential services supplying medical needs, food, power and communications will be permitted to remain open under new Stage 4 coronavirus restrictions announced by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews today
Can it be concluded that Australia is pursing a New Zealand style eradication strategy rather than a containment strategy? If this is the case, what does this mean?
This is obviously not an exhaustive list, but to TAFKAS’ thinking ….
- No significant numbers of foreign students for a while. What does this mean for universities and the language colleges and the student accommodation businesses. Education is Australia’s 2nd largest export after resources.
- No international travel for quite a while – in or out. What does this mean for those businesses and industries reliant on international tourism? Tourism is Australia’s 3rd largest export after resources. Will this hit Queensland disproportionately hard?
- Will there be a manufacturing renaissance in Australia? Is this possible with Australia’s expensive and risky energy systems. But if yes, will it be a highly capital based manufacturing platform, high on the machines, robots and computers and low on the labour?
- For how much longer will Australian governments be able to maintain current levels of spending and private sector crowding out before Australia’s credit rating is impacted thus affecting mortgage and general borrowing rates?
- Will this crisis expand to the point that superannuation is nationalised in exchange for a restructured universal pension?
- Will the Australian Federation fracture with harder border closures followed by a rethink of horizontal fiscal equalisation?
There was a brief moment that TAFKAS thought that, on a relative basis, Australia might come out of this Corona Crisis better than other nations, but he no longer thinks this.
Australia, because of perceptions of containing the disease could have been a magnet for global capital and talent. Coupled with reform that should have followed. But the light on the hill has turned out to be a couple of hobos sheltering under a tree, lighting up a Winfield Blue.
For many years I was quite fond of Winfield Blue. Hobos can’t afford to smoke them these days. Otherwise agreed, we are all screwed.
Andrews and his cabinet should be swinging from lamp posts outside of Victoria’s Parliament house.
If he is re-elected this will surely confirm how f*#kd Victoria and this country is.
He’ll be sainted and the left will erect statues of the hunchback for his bravery. Watch.
It’s almost like governments that consume billions of dollars each year should have a plan.
There is no ‘end game’ – that’s the problem. Andrews can’t think past the next media release.
The press conference today was the usual shambles by Andrews, a minute of what the state of the state is in, and an hour of waffle, contradictory information and talking down to the citizens there-of.
Amongst the platitudes were announcements of where we are going for the next six weeks in Victoriastan.
What he failed miserably to get into his message was the difference between his constituency in inner Melbourne and the rest of Victoria.
Dan, please realise that there are people outside your Union controlled bubble and the real citizens of the state are confused with your way of thinking.
Are we in stage three or four outside the bubble?
You said we were, then you said no we weren’t, then you said we were. Where is Mitchell, in or out?
Please let me know before the wallopers tell me.
It’s not just Andrews. It’s whole wretched lot of the bastards.
Common sense told me all along that sweeden had the only realistic approach. Even NZ will eventually succumb.
Just a thought. If states are all acting on their own volition then how come we are seeing both NSW & SA with a fraction of the infections heading towards closures again & virtue signalling like face masks? I get the feeling there is some sort of centralised control going on somewhere, Fed CMO or bureaucrats perhaps?
I give it till the end of the week till Gladys starts foisting masks on to NSW & closing parts of the state down again, hope I am wrong though.
People in the funereal state will have to adjust to conditions without water and sewerage services, garbage collection, various emergency services, banking, public transport etc.
exactly. The only plan that makes any sense at all is ‘keep critical cases below hospital capacity thresholds’.
Everything else is dreaming for unicorns and chocolate rivers.
It is not as if we don’t have evidence that trying to isolate ourselves won’t work in the long run. It didn’t work in the 1918 flu pandemic for those pacific islands who isolated themselves, why would it now?
Pacific islands which escaped the 1918–1919 influenza pandemic and their subsequent mortality experiences
It will be the case study for sane and rational decision making when this mass delusion is over. Their CMO has a good brain and actually knows how to use it.
I am repeating myself but we are being subjected to the biggest mass experiment in Australian history. There are no guidelines, no ethical considerations, no controls, and no idea what we are actually trying to achieve.
It is proof that political arse covering will always triumph over people’s livelihoods, mental health, liberty and their future. It nothing but an unmitigated disgrace.
Just heard on the radio, Dear Diktator stated that they estimate that 250,000 Victorians had lost their jobs so far and that his (supposedly) six week current lockdown would result in another 250,000 losing their jobs. He seems proud of this, I had thought that he was incompetent but I realise that he is genuinely evil. Yet the majority especially women think he’s doing a great job.
I’m staggered, I didn’t believe that so many people would look up and admire an evil man. I know that the Europeans do it every now and then but here in Australia?
So, unless the Portland Al smelter makes metal for food cans, its goodbye……