He’s Alive!

FOR some time I’ve been concerned about the well-being – and, indeed, whereabouts – of former Treasurer and short-term prime minister Paul Keating. China’s most dedicated and aggressive advocate was last seen at a strategic forum in Sydney last November. The speech he gave that day – hyping the claims of China to a place of respect in the world’s affairs and Australia’s affections – hasn’t aged well. Eight months on, today he spoke at another forum but stayed on safer – though (for him) equally well-trodden – ground:
Paul Keating has slammed the Morrison Government scheme that allows Aussies to dip into their super, saying “baby-faced Liberals” were seeking to unravel the $3 trillion retirement savings pool.
Speaking to at an Industry Super Australia forum, the former Labor prime minister said the lack of scrutiny over whether people were eligible to withdraw payments would leave younger low-income workers with little to no retirement savings.
Mr Keating said government payments should have taken priority over opening the flood gates to the savings pool, which has already been drained of about $32 billion from coronavirus hardship claims…
“There has been no scrutiny on the reasons for the withdrawals,” Mr Keating said.
“The national response should have been a fiscal policy response — not the burden of the income support and maintenance of living standards coming from people’s long-term retirement savings.”
I’m not sure how big the rock is that germaphobe Mr Keating has been hiding under for the past 30+ weeks but many thousands of people have had extremely understandable reasons for accessing these funds. I will leave it to one of the site’s excellent finance experts to decide if even more budgetary liberality now is better than more reliance on pensions thirty years hence. As a general principle, however, when asked about this last week, Scott Morrison (!) said it best: “It’s their money.”
For all ScoMo’s faults, occasionally there’s a synapse in his brain tissue.
Just a quibble – I wouldn’t call Keating a “short-term prime minister”, given that he served considerably longer (4 years, 3 months) than any of Rudd, Gillard, Abbott, Turnbull or Morrison so far. And that’s not counting any earlier period in which he claims to have been running the country because Hawke was so out of it…
Rich irony, when future generations are saddled with a needless debt burden and even New Zealand is commiserating.