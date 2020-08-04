He’s Alive!

Paul Keating has slammed the Morrison Government scheme that allows Aussies to dip into their super, saying “baby-faced Liberals” were seeking to unravel the $3 trillion retirement savings pool.

Speaking to at an Industry Super Australia forum, the former Labor prime minister said the lack of scrutiny over whether people were eligible to withdraw payments would leave younger low-income workers with little to no retirement savings.

Mr Keating said government payments should have taken priority over opening the flood gates to the savings pool, which has already been drained of about $32 billion from coronavirus hardship claims…

“There has been no scrutiny on the reasons for the withdrawals,” Mr Keating said.

“The national response should have been a fiscal policy response — not the burden of the income support and maintenance of living standards coming from people’s long-term retirement savings.”