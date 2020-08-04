Inoffizieller Mitarbeiter

TAFKAS has heard from a credible source that the Victorian police have been over run with citizens reporting on other citizens. More inoffizieller mitarbeiters it seems.

When heard this, TAFKAS was minded to the Jeremy Irons speech in the movie Red Sparrow about life in Soviet Russia when he said:

… it took me years to realise I had been born in a prison. Prison makes a beast out of a man. I learned to cheat, to lie. To do to others before they do to me. To survive. By any means.

This is what has become of Victoria.

Under the Victorian Public Health and Wellbeing Act 2008, passed by the Brumby government, if a State of Emergency is declared, delegates of the Chief Medical Officer can do any of the following:

close any premises;

direct a person or group to enter, not to enter, to remain at, or to leave, any particular premises;

without a warrant, enter any premises and search for and seize any thing ;

; request information, including names and addresses ;

; inspect any premises;

require the cleaning or disinfection of any premises;

require the destruction or disposal of anything; or

direct the owner or occupier of any premises, or any other person, to take particular actions. Delegates of the CMO don’t have to be police officers. And this is the result of administrative malpractice. TAFKAS dares another big government advocate claim that government is needed when the market fails. If this does not evidence that market failure is usually better than government failure, TAFKAS is not sure what will. Let’s hope that the next medical emergency declaration in Victoria is not “inappropriate voting” caused by mental anguish.