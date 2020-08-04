Inoffizieller Mitarbeiter

TAFKAS has heard from a credible source that the Victorian police have been over run with citizens reporting on other citizens. More inoffizieller mitarbeiters it seems.
When heard this, TAFKAS was minded to the Jeremy Irons speech in the movie Red Sparrow about life in Soviet Russia when he said:
… it took me years to realise I had been born in a prison. Prison makes a beast out of a man. I learned to cheat, to lie. To do to others before they do to me. To survive. By any means.
This is what has become of Victoria.
Under the Victorian Public Health and Wellbeing Act 2008, passed by the Brumby government, if a State of Emergency is declared, delegates of the Chief Medical Officer can do any of the following:
- close any premises;
- direct a person or group to enter, not to enter, to remain at, or to leave, any particular premises;
- without a warrant, enter any premises and search for and seize any thing;
- request information, including names and addresses;
- inspect any premises;
- require the cleaning or disinfection of any premises;
- require the destruction or disposal of anything; or
- direct the owner or occupier of any premises, or any other person, to take particular actions.
Delegates of the CMO don’t have to be police officers.
And this is the result of administrative malpractice.
TAFKAS dares another big government advocate claim that government is needed when the market fails. If this does not evidence that market failure is usually better than government failure, TAFKAS is not sure what will.
Let’s hope that the next medical emergency declaration in Victoria is not “inappropriate voting” caused by mental anguish.
What really angers me is the absolute silence of all the civil liberties/human rights groups, lawyers, academics and organisations on all of this.
The biggest infringement of rights of citizens in history of the country and NONE of these groups have a problem with it. Where are the human rights declarations? All these groups who for years drag through the courts every infringement of the liberties of career criminals, prisoners and professional agitators have absolutely no problem with law abiding citizens being put under house arrest and stripped of employment.
Luke,
Dan will be more than likely awarded the Liberty Victoria Voltaire Human Rights Award.
This is the Draconian bullshit you get with Karens in charge.
A “Reconstructive Surgeon” on Teh Dumb said 5% of folk were Libertarian by Nature and so non-conformist.
Totalitarian, Jonathan Green, just labelled them “cranks”, of course.
This was in relation to a woman in a car not wearing a mask FFS.
Me too. Some old codger rang up Tom Elliot this afternoon boasting how he dobbed in some food shop employees who weren’t masked. Small and mean.
The human rights and civil liberties types were never on the side of peoples rights and liberties. If you were a crim or anti-civilisation type however they were there for you. Several decades of watching them at work and who they supported and who they gave the cold shoulder led me to this conclusion.