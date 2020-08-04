Kristallnacht In Karen Town

Posted on 1:18 pm, August 4, 2020 by currencylad

On at least three or four occasions in the last week, we’ve had to smash the windows of cars and pull people out to provide details because they weren’t telling us where they were going, they weren’t adhering to the Chief Health Officer guidelines, they weren’t providing their name and address.”

– VicPol Chief Commissioner Shane Patton

12 Responses to Kristallnacht In Karen Town

  1. H B Bear
    #3535038, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    We’re at war. Don’t you know.

  2. calli
    #3535040, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    And loving every minute of it.

  3. calli
    #3535042, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    Ha! Not the “war” bit.

    The intimidation and menacing bit.

  5. Gab
    #3535048, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    Let’s not forget this from today’s presser:

    ”People are entitled to their opinions but not when its unlawful” verbatim, just now, by Vic Police Chief Commissioner Patton

  6. Boambee John
    #3535054, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Compare with the VikPol actions as Gargooglearse ran rampant through Melbourne for hours.

  7. billie
    #3535057, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    vic police are very selective about when and where they bring in the full force of authority

    certianly none of this happens when they have gangs of youths running wild at parties and in the cbd

    I can see we need to get the chief medical officer to give the nod that bad guys (non coviq19 related) can be pursued with the same rigour as covi19 criminals

    I’m not against the lockdowns and all, but I am amazed at the enthusuasm of the police in dealing with otherwise ordinary citizens as if they were all mass murderers

    will they apply this new found enthusiasm to crimefighting after the covid19 emergency?

    btw – it seems all Karens are white people, or am I just being over simplistic in my view?

  8. thefrollickingmole
    #3535062, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    Im beginning to think my ratbag grandfather was onto something when he dragged me along to and anti-ID card meeting in Feraldton all those years ago.

    Why does the state want to control individuals so much?
    Are they sick in the head, perverts , paranoid or just wankers?

  9. sfw
    #3535064, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:33 pm

    I thought that you had the right to remain silent, no matter if you’re under arrest or not. Has the CHO implemented regs that remove that right? What are the penalties for refusing to answer questions?

  11. duncanm
    #3535084, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    They were forced to smash in windows and drag out the occupants.

  12. mem
    #3535085, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    The people dying are those mainly in hospice and aged care facilities.They were vulnerable from the start and our leaders failed to implement appropriate hygiene and staff protocols in those facilities right up until a week ago. The government’s efforts should be targeted at protecting the vulnerable not treating the whole community like prisoners of war. But Daniel Andrews and his Stasi like troops are on a power trip and can’t admit their failures so instead they up the anti on the rest of us.

