Pay attention

TAFKAS appreciates that it is difficult, but it is important to see what is going on beyond our shores. To wit, the Financial Times is reporting:
HSBC profits plunge 96% as loan-loss provisions jump on coronavirus
For those unawares, HSBC is Europe’s largest lender and provisions are essentially management’s estimates for loans going bad.
What does this mean:
HSBC’s second-quarter net income was almost wiped out, plunging 96 per cent to $192m, far below the $1.3bn expected by analysts. Revenue fell 4 per cent to $13bn largely due to a decline in retail banking income, which was partially offset by a surge in trading at the investment bank.
Look also at this chart:
Yes people deciding to save instead of consume is a problem for some production, but generally only the production that is a surrogate activity (fancy dinning, holidays, tourism etc).
Technically GDP will decrease, but people still have the credit and excess saved for their production to go back to consuming.
I will worry when there is a real decline in actual production of primary industries.
AUD will probably devalue just from lack of tourism and chinese students.
This is a problem – unless you are a public servant.
mundi – people have to eat, either at home or in a restaurant. And they probably eat about the same amount per day, so would aggregate food consumption change? But GDP would fall, because restaurants serve ‘value-added’ ingredients (and charge maybe 10 times more than the cost of the ingredients). As I understand it, farmers and their distributors are adjusting their business model to sell direct to the public instead of to restaurants.
BTW – I have just finished reading ‘Lords of Finance – the Bankers who Broke the World’ by Liaquat Ahamed. A great but depressing read describing how little the heads of the 4 major central banks (US, UK, France, Germany) understood about what needed to be done to stabilise the western economies via monetary policy between 1914 and 1933. But I guess they were no worse than their political leaders at the time.