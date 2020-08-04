Pay attention

TAFKAS appreciates that it is difficult, but it is important to see what is going on beyond our shores. To wit, the Financial Times is reporting:

HSBC profits plunge 96% as loan-loss provisions jump on coronavirus

For those unawares, HSBC is Europe’s largest lender and provisions are essentially management’s estimates for loans going bad.

What does this mean:

HSBC’s second-quarter net income was almost wiped out, plunging 96 per cent to $192m, far below the $1.3bn expected by analysts. Revenue fell 4 per cent to $13bn largely due to a decline in retail banking income, which was partially offset by a surge in trading at the investment bank.

Look also at this chart: