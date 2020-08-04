Further to TAFKAS’ recent post and Pyrmonter’s recent post, TAFKAS draws people’s attention to sections 6 through 9 of the Victorian Public Health and Wellbeing Act 2008 below.
6 Precautionary principle
If a public health risk poses a serious threat, lack of full scientific certainty should not be used as a reason for postponing measures to prevent or control the public health risk.
7 Principle of primacy of prevention
(1) The prevention of disease, illness, injury, disability or premature death is preferable to remedial measures.
(2) For that purpose, capacity building and other health-promotion activities are central to reducing differences in health status and promoting the health and wellbeing of the people of Victoria.
8 Principle of accountability
(1) Persons who are engaged in the administration of this Act should as far as is practicable ensure that decisions are transparent, systematic and appropriate.
(2) Members of the public should therefore be given—
(a) access to reliable information in appropriate forms to facilitate a good understanding of public health issues; and
(b) opportunities to participate in policy and program development.
9 Principle of proportionality
Decisions made and actions taken in the administration of this Act—
(a) should be proportionate to the public health risk sought to be prevented, minimised or controlled; and
(b) should not be made or taken in an arbitrary
manner
I would like the government to issue the daily mortality rates for the last ten years with total population noted first. I would like to be assured the current virus is killing many more people than than previous years. Interesting to note what the increased mortality rates are year by year day by day?
I am joking of course! These figures are there up until last week but they will show no change or even less people died. For the cost that seems to be never ending levied on us by politicians and public servants whose common sense is so dismal but whose wages have all been increased.
Even worse, continuing, with those figures in front of us we would see the huge rise in death from depression, cancer and other diseases caused by the medico’s incompetence aided and abetted by politicians and public servants!
Certainly not transparent and not all data are available or omitted . For instance have not seen an R0, ,the percentage of deaths per million , number tested and not positive , number of false positives . Probably more than I have mentioned.
The sort of man he is demonstrated by what he said about one of his team who had cancer Jane Barratt? APA d he is still making misleadinfpg statements about judicial inquiries.