Further to TAFKAS’ recent post and Pyrmonter’s recent post, TAFKAS draws people’s attention to sections 6 through 9 of the Victorian Public Health and Wellbeing Act 2008 below.

6 Precautionary principle

If a public health risk poses a serious threat, lack of full scientific certainty should not be used as a reason for postponing measures to prevent or control the public health risk.

7 Principle of primacy of prevention

(1) The prevention of disease, illness, injury, disability or premature death is preferable to remedial measures.

(2) For that purpose, capacity building and other health-promotion activities are central to reducing differences in health status and promoting the health and wellbeing of the people of Victoria.

8 Principle of accountability

(1) Persons who are engaged in the administration of this Act should as far as is practicable ensure that decisions are transparent, systematic and appropriate.

(2) Members of the public should therefore be given—

(a) access to reliable information in appropriate forms to facilitate a good understanding of public health issues; and

(b) opportunities to participate in policy and program development.

9 Principle of proportionality

Decisions made and actions taken in the administration of this Act—

(a) should be proportionate to the public health risk sought to be prevented, minimised or controlled; and

(b) should not be made or taken in an arbitrary

manner