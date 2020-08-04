Scotty From Human Resources

LET it be said that the Prime Minister is now an impressive ringleader of exaggerated emergency. Authoritative in his delivery, nervously robust – if anything, thriving rudely – and masterful in the art of pretending to know. I say this with a degree of admiring seriousness. Scott Morrison is a brilliant retail politician, a lectern virtuoso whose Aussie savoir-faire now exceeds that of even Bob Hawke who – truth be told – never managed a crisis of even middling historical consequence. A good measure of how solidly the Prime Minister is connecting with the electorate is Kevin Rudd’s Twitter page. He is now virtually the only person in the country obsessively mocking and excoriating “Scotty from marketing” (as he still delights in calling him). The mega-rich gentleman tweeter really thought chroniclers of early 21st century Australia would rate him as Henry Parkes, Nugget Coombs and Tony Barber all rolled into one lovable hand-balling package. In the ornithology of greatness, alas, the GFC is a tanned sparrow at a time when only genuine Black Swans Matter. Policy and personality-wise, I doubt Anthony Albanese would have overseen this pandemic any differently. He is – or, given the chance, would likely become – equally capable as the Commonwealth’s ground announcer.
Faint praise aside, his declaration that Trenchant Quarantinos needn’t concern themselves with work because a new payment was theirs for the taking is one of the most arrogant and shocking made by a Prime Minister. The fact that he was ‘only’ referring to a 14-day stretch in self-isolation is irrelevant. It is not for Mr Morrison or any other members of the country’s remuneration-hogging Nomenklatura to say whether or not you “need” to work. Does anybody seriously believe that senate backbenchers or MPs for Woop-Woop are essential – that they need to ‘work’? Why are they being paid? Scott Morrison is a Liberal – yet his worst traits are paternalistic contempt for everyman’s freedom and loyalty to politico-bureaucratic Brahmans. For everyone else, mere rations do not satisfy the human need to strive, climb, contribute, connect and provide. You might overlook the condescension of a leader seeing himself as Bumpy Johnson doling out stolen turkeys in the ghetto but only once or twice. He and his “National Cabinet” confrères have been pompously separating the Essential from the Non-Essential for months. They’re not the only ones. It has become a coronavirus dogma that ‘the economy’ is a luxury we can no longer afford. Inversions of rationality and reality don’t come much weirder than that.
Put all MPs and public servants on half pay. We are all in this together.
I have no compulsion to watch Mr Morrison when he speaks. Why is that? I don’t know. I loved to watch Tony Abbott because I found it exciting to hear the next adventure Australia was going into. I loved watching Turnbull – I did so because I loathed him so much. I neither love nor hate Mr Morrison so why don’t I ever watch him?
Kev never got to go to run the UN.
And now Dictator Dan is requiring people to carry papers to present on demand. Re-education camps next.
Essential vs non-essential. Bunnings closed to the plebs but Dan Murphy’s open. So rather than getting that can of paint and doing over the back bedroom, I’ll just get a 6-pack and watch the TV.
Indoctrinating the intoxicated makes life easy for the NWO. People painting the fence and doing odd jobs around the house, means they are not listening. Productivity is no longer needed. Sit back and collect your UBI and believe what you see on TV.
I’m with Faye at 11:17. He’s failed every test of even notionally representing anyone but the UN so why waste my time? You know what’s coming, protect your assets, defend your castle.