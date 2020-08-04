I’m very keen to make sure that – [contra] the onus of proof – we have the sanctity of the scheme absolutely protected in the interest of everybody.”
– NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Ray Hadley today that when the Upper House reviews the Road Transport Amendment (Mobile Phone Detection) Bill 2019, he hopes it accepts the bill’s presumption “that an object held by or resting on a driver in a photograph taken by an approved camera is a mobile phone for the purposes of a mobile phone use offence, unless the driver satisfies a court that the object was not a mobile phone.”
Soon they will be able to shoot you if they think the ice cream your holding was the same size as a gun.
Revenue is falling.
Debt is rising.
Innovative!
Agile!
When the Great Purge of NSW Parliamentarians comes soon, I think Constance is definitely on the list. Along with Health Hazzard, the Chief Commisar, Two-Homes Harwin, Mitchell, Do as I say Elliot, Matt Green oops Kean and probably more I can’t think of right now.
Sadly that collection of useless pillocks undermines the usually sensible work of Perottet and Dominello.
In Australia there used to be a reasonable connection between the cities and the bush.
But the best way of keeping your sheep herded and controlled is to give primacy to cities at the expense of the bush.
Don’t be a wanker @a reader
Who will “purge” whom?
The electors of NSW one would hope. I can’t see any government going full term after this debacle
So when Australian Public Service Governments ™ take absolute control of food production and distribution we will all be so relieved.
If QLD could give such utter destruction to Anna Blight’s mob, there’s no reason NSW couldn’t get rid of its dead wood too
@a reader
welcome to your betters running your life.
And I laughed and laughed and laughed