Tuesday Forum: August 4, 2020

Posted on 1:00 pm, August 4, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to Tuesday Forum: August 4, 2020

  1. P
    #3535002, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    Winston Smith
    #3534532, posted on August 4, 2020 at 2:45 am
    Just a reminder of things past:

    For want of a nail the shoe was lost.
    For want of a shoe the horse was lost.
    For want of a horse the rider was lost.
    For want of a rider the message was lost.
    For want of a message the battle was lost.
    For want of a battle the kingdom was lost.
    And all for the want of a horseshoe nail.

  5. Bruce in WA
    #3535009, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    Curse you, Custard! Forced off the podium by your nimble forefinger!

  6. custard
    #3535010, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    I dedicate this thread to the poor bastards in Danistan who are being right royaly f’d over

  9. Bruce in WA
    #3535020, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    I dedicate this thread to the poor bastards in Danistan who are being right royaly f’d over

    I was annoyed to read in this morning’s Worst Australian newspaper that here has been a return to restrictions in SA in response to a “surge” in infection. Then further in you read it’s two new cases and eight active cases in the entire state!

    FMD, the media have much to answer for. Reports, especially from the ABC (spit) are causing my wife stress and anxiety to the point she is almost beside herself worrying about our daughter (Sydney) and her sister (USA). I try to reason with her, but it’s beyond that now.

  10. Boambee John
    #3535028, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    From the old tgread

    “On at least three or four occasions in the last week, we’ve had to smash the windows of cars and pull people out to provide details because they weren’t telling us where they were going, they weren’t adhering to the Chief Health Officer guidelines, they weren’t providing their name and address.”

    But some bloke could be tailed by VikPol for hours, hoon around outside Flinders St Station for a while, then drive away, knocking pedestrians over and killing half a dozen, and police “protocols” prevented any action before the killing started?

  13. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3535035, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    I’ll have a dozen thanks

  15. woolfe
    #3535037, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    Custard,
    Claiming 2 places in the top 15 could lead to deportation to Danistan.

  16. Hodor
    #3535041, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    Caught one.

    Sympathies to my son and all others stuck in Danistan by a commie

  18. Tom
    #3535056, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    I’ll have a dozen thanks

    Flake and minimum chips for me, Mick.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #3535058, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Top Twenny Woo Hoo

  20. P
    #3535061, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    Covidism as an ‘ideology’
    Covidism is considered enlightened and progressive, while scepticism is considered conservative or even reactionary

  21. thefrollickingmole
    #3535066, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    From ye oldde thread.

    Makka
    #3535052, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:25 pm
    About SFA, Ive got some 40 year old on site who are testaments to pharmacology.

    Most sites I’ve worked on have around 30% on some kind of medication or other. Mostly psyche related. All ages. It has to be declared.

    We have about the same % here on site on mood adjusters, a bit of a worry at times.

    Also in bragging news Im now a certified Paramedic (diploma anyway), currently waiting for my registration to come through after finishing all the coursework.

  22. incoherent rambler
    #3535067, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    The situation in VIK is becoming dire.
    The streaming pus on the rectal carbuncle (otherwise known as Dan) of Viktoristan has threatened more of the same and a Vaseline shortage is looming!

  23. incoherent rambler
    #3535070, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    I’ll scrub the thread down, later this afternoon.

  24. thefrollickingmole
    #3535072, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    Also as predicted the WA slimebag, Quigley, the attorney general for WA has installed magical vagina and indigenous magistrates to take over the services provided by JPs in court in WA.

    five of the six appointees have worked with the Aboriginal Legal Service, in line with the Attorney General’s efforts to improve representation of indigenous people and cultural competence in the Magistrates Court.

    “In particular, all the appointees have a solid understanding of the complex issue of family and domestic violence and a demonstrated level of Aboriginal cultural competency, both of which are vital for appointment to the position of magistrate, particularly in regional areas.

    We have judicial appointments based on race & sex now.
    Thats where we are at.
    Thanks 2020.

  27. Leigh Lowe
    #3535078, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Drinkng to mutch and starting two early.
    I dedicat this thresd to absinthe friends.

  28. MatrixTransform
    #3535079, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    who would click a link posted by The Inquisition?

  29. Leigh Lowe
    #3535081, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    incoherent rambler

    #3535067, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    The situation in VIK is becoming dire.
    The streaming pus on the rectal carbuncle 

    There is altogether too much bottom talk on this blog
    I forbid it forthwith, in accordance with my guidelines.

  30. MatrixTransform
    #3535088, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    this weather cell comes with on on off again wind that precedes hail.

    come on hewey … bring it.

    after that its time for the beach

    is it red beanies on Tuesdays still or has Maximum Leader had another press conference ???

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.