Workplace diversity and inclusion

Posted on 12:32 pm, August 4, 2020 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

Ask the following question of your workplace gender diversity and inclusion officer. Consider a workplace of five cisgender men. Which of the following options is more diverse and inclusive?

(1) Two of the men announce that they are transgender and identify as women

(2) Two of the men resign and are replaced with two cisgender women.

The answer must surely be (1) as it includes transgender people whereas (2) consists entirely of cisgender people. Therefore, to promote greater diversity and inclusion the Workplace Gender Equality Agency should change its priority to encouraging more cisgender men to become transgender.

About Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

I'm a retired general who occasionally gets called back to save the republic before returning to my plough.
4 Responses to Workplace diversity and inclusion

  1. mundi
    #3534984, posted on August 4, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.

    Surely there is someplace more sane.

  2. Rex Anger
    #3535018, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    I can just see it now..

    Manger rushes into the office with a look of terror on his face:

    Shit! The DO’s coming! Deploy Emergency Diversity Wigs!

  3. Kev from Canberra
    #3535023, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Norm Macdonald explained the use of the term ‘cisgender’ well:

    “Cisgender male means your a male, and you identify as a male. It’s a way of marginalising a normal person.”

  4. MACK
    #3535055, posted on August 4, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    There’ll be a PhD thesis on that somewhere in the university of Melbourne.

