Workplace diversity and inclusion

Ask the following question of your workplace gender diversity and inclusion officer. Consider a workplace of five cisgender men. Which of the following options is more diverse and inclusive?

(1) Two of the men announce that they are transgender and identify as women

(2) Two of the men resign and are replaced with two cisgender women.

The answer must surely be (1) as it includes transgender people whereas (2) consists entirely of cisgender people. Therefore, to promote greater diversity and inclusion the Workplace Gender Equality Agency should change its priority to encouraging more cisgender men to become transgender.