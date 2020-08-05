Albanese hits the phones, marking return of dirty old politics

I understand why Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is now moving to reintroduce himself to Australians after months of polite invisibility – and I respect him for it. I’m never comfortable with politicians smarmily basking in Pecksniffian comity. Those of us who have been criticising the suspension of representative democracy and the rule of law cannot but welcome a return to combative accountability. Not only is this good for society; it might also lead to better public/medical policy. Of course, this goes both ways. Don’t die in a ditch for Danny Boy, Albo.