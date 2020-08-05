Albanese hits the phones, marking return of dirty old politics

I understand why Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is now moving to reintroduce himself to Australians after months of polite invisibility – and I respect him for it. I’m never comfortable with politicians smarmily basking in Pecksniffian comity. Those of us who have been criticising the suspension of representative democracy and the rule of law cannot but welcome a return to combative accountability. Not only is this good for society; it might also lead to better public/medical policy. Of course, this goes both ways. Don’t die in a ditch for Danny Boy, Albo.
Anthony Albanese and his colleagues have politicised the pandemic in a desperate bid to peg back Scott Morrison.”
Criticising the PM is their job, Dennis. And the idea coronavirus hasn’t hitherto been politicised is laughable.
Albadross: Hi, it’s Anthony Albanese here.
Response: Who?
Rub tug any one?
The Albodross: “Hello, is that Manwell… it’s Anthony Albanese here.”
Manuel: “Are you man with beard?”
I heard Shanahan on Hadley earlier. What I picked up was that Albanese was blaming the 2nd outbreak in VIC entirely on PM/Feds. No mention on the disaster in quarantine at all. Shanahan reckoned it could backfire big time on Albo because so far Fed Coalition has refrained from criticising Andrews and his Government. If the Feds let loose with all they know about VIC response then will not go well for Andrews at all. Plus the public can see the blame rests far more with VIC than Feds.
So whilst criticising might be Albo’s job in this case it is laughable. If anything Albo is linking himself with the failure in VIC.
