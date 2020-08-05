THERE has to be a via media between Victorian statism – really, an exemplar for the mindset of the modern West – and a polity whose regulations are so lax as to allow 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate to be stored in a warehouse for six years. That ‘only’ 100 people were killed in Beirut (a number likely to double as the rubble is searched) is a miracle. So jam-packed is the city, however, the damage to the built environment is catastrophic. At least a quarter of a million people are now homeless. This is one surreal year, friends:
Sad day for Beirut & Lebanon with the big explosion at Beirut Port. All thoughts are with the lost and loved ones. Hope never leaves my city after all. #Beirut #PrayForLebanon #prayforbeirut #PrayersForBeirut #Lebanon #LebanonExplosion #لبنان #بيروت #بيروت_في_قلوبنا pic.twitter.com/NJMQeVQcm8
Yeah, right. Nothing to do with Hezbollah receiving shipments of arms from Iran. Or maybe with Hezbollah storing explosives on the dock. Look at the satellite map of the area. There are two sheds along the wharf. The Epoch Times has some excellent photos of the aftermath. Looking at this video (and another view from behind the silos) the first explosion occurred toward the seaward end of the city-side shed, with much of the shed still visible as the secondary explosions occur. The the whole city-side of the same shed goes up, creating the impressive crater, and ripping the front off the silos. (One wonders how many people to the west of the blast were shielded by the silos.)
If it was ammonium nitrate, were there two piles? Why was the first blast cloud a different colour? What were all the secondaries, which set off the main blast?
I’m not taking anything away from them, but they must have been very close to start with. How many seconds did they have to respond? Or was there an initial fire which set off the first blast?
Oh yes. And it has nothing to do with the Passion, Easter and Pentecost being cancelled this year. To imagine otherwise would be mediaeval.
Local authorities will be able to destroy cars, buses, trains and aeroplanes suspected of being contaminated with Covid-19 under new powers. The government’s Covid-19 Contain Framework would also allow councils to demolish buildings such as care homes, offices and even private homes as a last resort if outbreaks run out of control.
