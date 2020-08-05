THERE has to be a via media between Victorian statism – really, an exemplar for the mindset of the modern West – and a polity whose regulations are so lax as to allow 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate to be stored in a warehouse for six years. That ‘only’ 100 people were killed in Beirut (a number likely to double as the rubble is searched) is a miracle. So jam-packed is the city, however, the damage to the built environment is catastrophic. At least a quarter of a million people are now homeless. This is one surreal year, friends:

Special honour is due to these heroes: on scene promptly, they were killed in the massive second blast.