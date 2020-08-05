Coal is not fading away. Not Sorry! Put the coal back into Coalition!

Posted on 7:11 pm, August 5, 2020 by Rafe Champion

 Jo Nova    China now has half of the worlds coal power fleet

ABC   The world is now shutting down coal plants faster than it’s opening them

Consider this picture without coal and gas! Hint. No hot dinner tonight. Get your generator before the rush! Or move to Tasmania if they will let you in.

Lets put the coal back into Coalition!

2 Responses to Coal is not fading away. Not Sorry! Put the coal back into Coalition!

  2. Rex Anger
    #3536924, posted on August 5, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    @ Entropy-

    Given the sheer amount of lead time required to get just the Coalition politicians to overcome their Pavlovian aversion to nuclear power will need a number of new-build coal generators Australia-wide.

    Unlearning the Australian public, even longer.

    The more sensible elements of the Labor Party might be amenable, and even tie for second place with the general public, but the hard-Left Laborites and the Greens and the other lunatic fringe will never, ever come to the party, let alone the table.

