Fake news interviews Donald Trump

The interviewer is an Australian as well, Jonathan Swan.

On the return of Axios on HBO, Axios National Political Correspondent, Jonathan Swan, speaks with President Donald Trump about multiple topics including the coronavirus crisis, the Black Lives Matter movement, the November election, and U.S. Foreign Policy in Afghanistan, China, and Russia.

Would not even have known it exists except mentioned to me by someone else. You will not be surprised that the Fake News Networks worked at finding whatever they could criticise. And if you wish to see the supposedly negative instances, these are described as The Five Wildest Moments:

Hardly wild at all. If you see these posts in the context of the full interview, there is nothing whatsoever noteworthy about these moments to single out. I don’t know how the President puts up with it. Must also say that this Swan is a serious jerk. And so shallow that it is an embarrassment. Rude as well.

And you know why you haven’t heard a thing about this interview? It’s because Donald Trump takes the interviewer apart. It also seems to be truncated from what would have been the full interview so Trump must have done even better with the rest of it.