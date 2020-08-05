Four icebergs in the path of the Renewable Energy Titanic

A second briefing note is on its way to all Federal politicians, to be followed by the same message to State members in NSW and Queensland. When all the emails are collected it will go to members in the other states and territories.

Briefing note Number 2 _ Four icebergs

There will be a weekly report on the % of electricity supplied by the wind at 6.30pm daily. That single number probably encapsulates the futility of the quest for the Holy Grail of “net zero” or even 50% of electricity from RE. The demand for power peaks between 6 and 7, the sun is gone and it is all up to the wind if you want to depend on RE for a hot dinner.

The score between 8 and 9am is important too if you want to take a train to work and start the day with a hot soy latte. Check it out.

This is a very good day for wind at the moment, over 40% capacity compared with the average that is less than 30%.