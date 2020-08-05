Has there been a coup?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
The accord between the policy-makers, who decide their electors’ payment by taxes, and the taxpayers, who cannot assess the services of monopoly government, can be judged only by the readiness to pay taxes without question.
The written statement, if it arrives, will be a non-specific fudge. Guaranteed.
Politically it is all about changing the global economic systems as consistently flagged by the UN IPCC head honchos. Seems Victoria is a test case to see if the policy is achievable. They are not stupid.
Actually, Mickey could do a better job than Mikakos
Let me get this right: a minister is in trouble for attending Parliament against the orders of a bureaucrat?
The clock is ticking. Soon it will be Chairman Dan and his clown posse of Ministers needing intensive care. Even Victoriastanis have limits.
Agree with Louis. The NWO sickos always do things on a small scale first to see if the sheeple are stupid enough.
I notice in an interview with G*tes, he smirks when he mentions Pandemic 2. Was he indicating Pandemic 1 ( the current CCP virus mess ) is a dry run?
G*tes in 2017 was the 2nd or 3rd biggest fonor to the WHO after the US govt. Thats significant. And Fa*ci has served on one of the G*tes Foundation boards at one time.
Coincidence?
Any vaccine this mob put up I would stay tight away from. In Bill Coopers writings ( a killed ex insider ) he basically said the nasty virus vaccine could be as deadly as the disease.
I think Victoria is the test case to see if people will cry out for a baccine “solution”. They have basically banned HCQ because it works, so people are forced into the NWO “slaughterhouse”…..
Trust them? Heck no. No way.
Here is tge info the MSM doesnt wantbyiu to see – the worlds densest slum winning against Covid19 – using HCQ…
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/07/what_made_asias_largest_slum_a_success_model_for_treating_covid19.html