Just hit the RBA button

From Wall Street Journal:
The state of California ironically is looking to hire 5,300 workers to process an estimated two-month backlog of unemployment claims.
This is the ABC solution to economic problems. Make everyone a public servant. And then deploy the Keating/MMT solution:
Every dollar which came out of young peoples’ super balances could have been funded by one press of the computer button at the Reserve Bank.
MMT = Magic Money Tree
Everyone PS and paid to pay tax to have more people paying tax.
Lots of money.
Worked in Zimbabwe!
Indeed it did. As a bonus, you could use Zimbabwe banknotes as wallpaper in generating big savings over the cost of the real stuff.
I remember bank in the 1990’s when Pauline Hanson’s adviser David Ettridge suggested that government print more money and offer 2% loans.
Of course he was howled down – ignorant, racist, etc
Some of those who did the howling are now advocating exactly the same thing.
Thanks Mr Hunchback Et Al. Victoria is now known as “The Leper State” – saw it on one of their New car number plates, not kidding!
So, pre-vesting age refunds could be funded ‘by the press of a computer button’, but post-vesting age ones can’t?
The idea that people should support themselves in their retirement and save to do so is good policy, and probably also good politics – it ensures there is a voting block with a stake in the performance of business, and does something to reduce the incentives for left-populists to run on ‘taxing corporations’ or solving government debt problems by an inflationary default.
But that idea cannot support the bizarre notions that the Labor Movement has invested in compulsory super. There’s more than one way to save; and there are safer ways to do so than under the supervision of ‘industry representatives’.
@ Fred
Re Ettridge – the condemnation of those ideas was deserved. That the commentariat, left and right, is infested with supporters of funny-money schemes is one of the signs of the increased decadence that has overtaken us since the late 1990s.