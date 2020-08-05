Seriously?

This caught my eye in the Herald Sun:

Melbourne residents worried about their privacy are lying on contact forms when attending venues including cafes and restaurants, risking their health and safety, and those around them.

A poll of 1500 Australians, given exclusively to News Corp, found one in 10 respondents had purposefully recorded incorrect or incomplete details on venue contact forms. A quarter of those polled during the first two weeks of July said they were concerned the venue would not destroy their personal information properly. Nearly a fifth feared the business would use their details for marketing purposes.

No doubt many of those same people handed over their credit card to pay for the purchase.

The sad reality is that most individuals lives, while very important to themselves, are very uninteresting to others. Sad, but true. Really get over yourself.

What is most concerning to my mind is this:

Nearly a fifth feared the business would use their details for marketing purposes.

Shocking – a business that has already sold you a good or service will try to better meet your needs in future. How appalling is that?

This falls into my general view that if a generation or two has been somehow brainwashed into believing that business is evil it is unsurprising that individuals will not to cooperate with business in any way. So not wanting to share your name and phone number with a restaurant (but sharing your credit card details) is somewhat trivial, but many people will not want to vaccinate against, say COVID-19*, because the vaccine is likely to be developed by big pharma is more of a problem.

To be clear – annoying the government is the Lord’s work. Being stupid at this level with business is why we can’t have nice things.

*This is an example – I’m not convinced there will ever be a vaccine. Happy to be wrong on that point.