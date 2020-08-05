Seriously?

This caught my eye in the Herald Sun:
Melbourne residents worried about their privacy are lying on contact forms when attending venues including cafes and restaurants, risking their health and safety, and those around them.
A poll of 1500 Australians, given exclusively to News Corp, found one in 10 respondents had purposefully recorded incorrect or incomplete details on venue contact forms.
A quarter of those polled during the first two weeks of July said they were concerned the venue would not destroy their personal information properly. Nearly a fifth feared the business would use their details for marketing purposes.
No doubt many of those same people handed over their credit card to pay for the purchase.
The sad reality is that most individuals lives, while very important to themselves, are very uninteresting to others. Sad, but true. Really get over yourself.
What is most concerning to my mind is this:
Shocking – a business that has already sold you a good or service will try to better meet your needs in future. How appalling is that?
This falls into my general view that if a generation or two has been somehow brainwashed into believing that business is evil it is unsurprising that individuals will not to cooperate with business in any way. So not wanting to share your name and phone number with a restaurant (but sharing your credit card details) is somewhat trivial, but many people will not want to vaccinate against, say COVID-19*, because the vaccine is likely to be developed by big pharma is more of a problem.
To be clear – annoying the government is the Lord’s work. Being stupid at this level with business is why we can’t have nice things.
*This is an example – I’m not convinced there will ever be a vaccine. Happy to be wrong on that point.
Firstly people are doing it to frustrate the government and because it’s mandated by the government so you support it.
The other aspect (that it makes it ok if it’s business doing it and not government) – they’re just answering leading questions in these polls “are you worried business will use this information?”…”hmm yeah, sure that too.”
Clearly people are sick of being bullsh1ted too. The banking RC and big tech showed big business is not your friend and should not be trusted. Big business, big government, big law, big accounting are all faces of the same coin. And none of them are on your side.
Maybe this is a way for people to protest, small impact yes, but it gets headlines.
But, seriously, how about this:
Government should force more crap on people?
Sigh
Signing in at the restaurant.
I remember that like it was only a couple of weeks ago.
(I may have but only because I didn’t want to be contact traced.)