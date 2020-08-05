The Placido Domingo of Australian politics.

Hmmm. What can be said.
According to the AFR, former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating:
warned the Retirement Income Review to keep its hands off the legislated increase in the superannuation guarantee to 12 per cent.
Keating should me more concerned about the superannuation contribution rate falling to NIL what with all of the unemployment from the current recession the Government chose to have.
For the unemployed, 12% or even 9% of nuffin is still nuffin. But hey. Keating won’t notice with his defined benefit pension and ex-Prime Minister office, both funded by tax payers.
But here is a cracker from PJK:
It is a breach of the preservation rules to just let anyone take out their money willy-nilly.
Right. Anyone who spends their money without prior government approval will be punish.
Some more perhaps:
Instead, support for citizens experiencing financial hardship should have been an entirely “fiscal” response financed by the public purse or central bank.
Hey Paul. Whose money is in the public purse?
But this one is the best:
Every dollar which came out of young peoples’ super balances could have been funded by one press of the computer button at the Reserve Bank.
Thanks Paul. As he would have said, all tip and no iceberg. But perhaps the iceberg has melted because of global warming. Sorry, climate change.
PK piggery questions.
PD facing me too questions.
I think the punters know exactly what they’re doing, especially when we keep on seeing headlines like this one:
State-backed pension scheme Nest will divert nearly half of workers’ cash into green investment strategy (3 Aug)
What chance there will be any actual money left after thirty more years of woke green investment strategies. May as well take the money out whilst you can and pay down the mortgage.
There is nothing more “ex” than an ex politician.
You can’t even use them to wrap you fish and chips.
Just wow.
“The computer button.”
How did I miss that keeper yesterday?
Paul Keating has weighed into two topics (mainly) as an ex: China and super.
The China Development Bank adviser has nothing to say about China? Like, it’s not as though anything important has happened involving that country in the eight months of his sabbatical, right?
What a clown.
Only consultants and big business need ex politicians. Pay them a few hundred thousand, give them an empty office and make sure the current Minister takes their calls.
da pig farmer is da best treasorah evah!
Placebo Ma’ Dingo, more like it.
Is PK another one of those “honest politicians”?
You know: When they are bought, they STAY bought”?
Nah. Michael Bolton.
Keating should just have the good grace to FOAD (although being a nice person, I won’t insist on the last two letters.
And he should take Rudd and Turnbull with him.
Still got his fingers on other peoples money. The great PK and the recession we had to have. Obviously he hasn’t got his talking points from China yet maybe he could borrow some from Dan of the Dead?
Super is just people’s savings, and it is a good idea to have savings to help get through a period when you have no income e.g. retirement, or if government edict causes your business to fail or causes you to lose employment. It looks like COVID will be affecting people for years, so if people need to rely on savings to get by, they should be able to access as much money from their super as they need.