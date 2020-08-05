Victorian quarantine inquiry delayed

Not content with not answering questions in the Parliament, the Victorian government has now delayed the Hotel Quarantine Inquiry that prevents the government from answering journalists’ question on that bungle.

Victoria’s anticipated hotel quarantine inquiry has been delayed by more than a month.

Daniel Andrews has today approved an extension to the inquiry’s reporting deadline, from September 25 to November 6. The Premier would not comment when asked about potential delays to the inquiry at a press conference today.

Won’t even answer questions as to why it was delayed. Probably a tad embarrassing to admit that November 6 is a week after the October 29 Queensland election.

To be clear this is a huge stuff up.

Genomic testing evidence is expected to reveal almost all, if not all, of Victoria’s second wave can be directly linked to the bungled quarantine scheme.

While the deed itself is bad enough, the cover up is always what kills. Andrews can’t keep us all under house arrest until the next election, so sooner or later he is going to have sack several of his minions and run a show-trial to punish the guilty.