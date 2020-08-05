Victorian quarantine inquiry delayed

Not content with not answering questions in the Parliament, the Victorian government has now delayed the Hotel Quarantine Inquiry that prevents the government from answering journalists’ question on that bungle.
Victoria’s anticipated hotel quarantine inquiry has been delayed by more than a month.
Daniel Andrews has today approved an extension to the inquiry’s reporting deadline, from September 25 to November 6.
The Premier would not comment when asked about potential delays to the inquiry at a press conference today.
Won’t even answer questions as to why it was delayed. Probably a tad embarrassing to admit that November 6 is a week after the October 29 Queensland election.
To be clear this is a huge stuff up.
Genomic testing evidence is expected to reveal almost all, if not all, of Victoria’s second wave can be directly linked to the bungled quarantine scheme.
While the deed itself is bad enough, the cover up is always what kills. Andrews can’t keep us all under house arrest until the next election, so sooner or later he is going to have sack several of his minions and run a show-trial to punish the guilty.
Is there nothing, short of waiting two years or so until the next election, that Victorians can do to censure and hold to account Andrews and his hapless administration? Where is the PM in all this? Still covering Dan’s backside?
Fixed terms in the Westminster system are an abomination.
The upper house could refuse to pass any legislation.
Perspective needed.
There have been 247 deaths to date Australia wide from the corona virus (flu) . Last year by way of comparison we had 902 deaths Australia wide due to flu. We didn’t shut the country down!
Other stats for some perspective:
Last year we had 3915 (April 1-Oct 6) hospital admissions due to flu, compared to 725 admissions in 2018 and 3969 in 2017 – In 2019 6.3% admitted directly to ICU (8.1% 2018, 8.9% 2017; 7% 2015, 11% 2014) ––
the median age for deaths relating to flu was 86 yr
Source Influenza deaths (NNDSS) in Australia and https://www.immunisationcoalition.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1-Barr-ASM-2020-presentation.pdf
The Chairman has learned of the usefulness of a State of Disaster.
He can now rule by fiat, without the pesky inconvenience of requiring Parliament to pass legislation or even showing up to answer questions.
Expect the State of Disaster to be in place until November 2022.
The Honourable Jennifer Coate said the ongoing inquiry was not an excuse not to comment.
No excuse then for Govt ministers and the Premier not to comment – unless there is actually a coverup.
If someone has a do not resuscitate thingy in place would that mean they would only get palliative care should they contract flu/covid 19?
Genomic testing evidence is expected to reveal almost all, if not all, of Victoria’s second wave can be directly linked to the bungled quarantine scheme.
But … but … I thought it was all Scott Morrison and the federal government’s fault?