Biden becomes mentally lost after laughing off cognitive query

BIDEN: "No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C'mon man. That's like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?" pic.twitter.com/f6UMPJq381
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2020
As my late little Italin concreter used to say,”heeza gorra de fukn tarr ass”,
A truthfull diagnosisin this case .
“I’m Joe Biden and I don’t approve this ….um … thing”
Pretty embarrassing. If his family cared at all for his welfare, they’d have pulled him out of the race ages ago.
Sad. Just like leaving Killary leaning on a bollard last time.
To see whether he can remember the nuclear codes?
Between drooling, sniffing little girls’ hair and mistaking his wife for his sister, is Creepy Joe going to have time to debate anything?
Disaster, bu won’t get publicity.
On Trumpdemic medical advice from experts Democrats will cancel debate
Biden his time?
Biden only has to stay upright? long enough to be shoved over the line.
Then the “fun” really starts.
Will his cognitive state cross the “time’ axis in the next couple of months? Only his “support systems” embalmers would know that.
The true scale and nature of the fix will be clarified to some extent by who the VP “candidate” is.
This is also almost a side-show compared to the potential for some VERY creative” voting activity. Not to forget the implicit blackmail as demonstrated by the “field forces” of antifa, etc. Whichever way the loaded dice fall, the gremlins will be out: on one hand to “celebrate” by broad-scale rioting and “attitude adjustment”, on the other hand, “protesting” using broad-scale rioting and “attitude adjustment”.
This has been in train for well over a decade.