Biden becomes mentally lost after laughing off cognitive query

Posted on 8:59 am, August 6, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in American politics, Public Service Announcement. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Biden becomes mentally lost after laughing off cognitive query

  1. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3537345, posted on August 6, 2020 at 9:18 am

    As my late little Italin concreter used to say,”heeza gorra de fukn tarr ass”,
    A truthfull diagnosisin this case .

  2. H B Bear
    #3537349, posted on August 6, 2020 at 9:20 am

    “I’m Joe Biden and I don’t approve this ….um … thing”

  3. Roberto
    #3537354, posted on August 6, 2020 at 9:22 am

    Pretty embarrassing. If his family cared at all for his welfare, they’d have pulled him out of the race ages ago.

  4. H B Bear
    #3537355, posted on August 6, 2020 at 9:22 am

    Sad. Just like leaving Killary leaning on a bollard last time.

  5. Damon
    #3537359, posted on August 6, 2020 at 9:26 am

    To see whether he can remember the nuclear codes?

  6. Roger W
    #3537364, posted on August 6, 2020 at 9:30 am

    Between drooling, sniffing little girls’ hair and mistaking his wife for his sister, is Creepy Joe going to have time to debate anything?

  7. Woolfe
    #3537371, posted on August 6, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Disaster, bu won’t get publicity.

    On Trumpdemic medical advice from experts Democrats will cancel debate

  8. Bruce
    #3537389, posted on August 6, 2020 at 9:55 am

    Biden his time?

    Biden only has to stay upright? long enough to be shoved over the line.

    Then the “fun” really starts.

    Will his cognitive state cross the “time’ axis in the next couple of months? Only his “support systems” embalmers would know that.

    The true scale and nature of the fix will be clarified to some extent by who the VP “candidate” is.

    This is also almost a side-show compared to the potential for some VERY creative” voting activity. Not to forget the implicit blackmail as demonstrated by the “field forces” of antifa, etc. Whichever way the loaded dice fall, the gremlins will be out: on one hand to “celebrate” by broad-scale rioting and “attitude adjustment”, on the other hand, “protesting” using broad-scale rioting and “attitude adjustment”.

    This has been in train for well over a decade.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.