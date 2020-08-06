Burke on the French Revolution

This is from Bret Stephens writing in the New York Times:

Burke’s objection to the French revolutionaries is that they paid so little attention to this complexity: They were men of theory, not experience. Men of experience tend to be cautious about gambling what they have painstakingly gained. Men of theory tend to be reckless with what they’ve inherited but never earned.

Again, is there a better metaphor for Australian government, populated with graduates of Ministerial staffer factories and bureaucracies, most of whom (if not all) would not know what a private sector enterprise is, but believe its sole purpose is to generate taxation to be collected by force and spent with reckless disregard.