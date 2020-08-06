Can she breathe?

Is that policeman kneeling on her neck?

A woman accused of breaching lockdown rules has been pinned to the ground and arrested by police in Hoppers Crossing.

Footage of the dramatic arrest, released on social media, shows the woman facedown on the footpath, while being restrained by three police officers.

Her daughter, who filmed the incident, is heard saying ‘she’s in pain, she said she’s in pain’, while being asked to provide identification by another officer off-camera.

The footage is believed to have been uploaded to social media by a friend of the pair, along with images of the bruising the woman allegedly received from the arrest.

The video has been watched more than 8000 times on Facebook.

“She has two terrible bruises from (the police officer’s) actions, apart from minor bruises that resulted from her arrest.”

Victoria Police said the mother and daughter were arrested and fined $1625 each after breaching coronavirus stay-at-home rules by leaving home for not one of the four permitted reasons.