Can she breathe?

Is that policeman kneeling on her neck?
A woman accused of breaching lockdown rules has been pinned to the ground and arrested by police in Hoppers Crossing.
Footage of the dramatic arrest, released on social media, shows the woman facedown on the footpath, while being restrained by three police officers.
Her daughter, who filmed the incident, is heard saying ‘she’s in pain, she said she’s in pain’, while being asked to provide identification by another officer off-camera.
The footage is believed to have been uploaded to social media by a friend of the pair, along with images of the bruising the woman allegedly received from the arrest.
“She has two terrible bruises from (the police officer’s) actions, apart from minor bruises that resulted from her arrest.”
Victoria Police said the mother and daughter were arrested and fined $1625 each after breaching coronavirus stay-at-home rules by leaving home for not one of the four permitted reasons.
Sturmabteilung behaviour.
I really can’t see this lasting long without some more serious and widespread civil disobedience.
I have no sympathy for the woman/moron or her daughter. They were warned
But I have a lot of sympathy for all the business people out there trying to work out how to pay the bills because of morons like these 2. The small business business folk are not responsible for the spread and yet they have to bear the cost.
I would have put the 2 morons into hotel quarantine and made them pay for it.
I’m extremely glad that the police are bringing down these dangerous terrorists without a permit. Let this be a lesson for everyone in Victoristan.
What on earth do you have to be doing to attract this level of violence at any time never mind lockdown .. Shirley if your not armed and threatening, imminent, danger this is unacceptable police brutality plus isn’t that a George Floyd, I CAN”T BREATH, knee being applied to the neck area?
Play stupid games – win stupid prizes…
When is the protest marches planned for ? I’m sure that feminists and white ribbon charities are outraged. Any time now I’m sure…
I agree. I’d like to see any video of what led up to this type of police action. I would doubt the police just lept on her – there ought to have been some civil dialogue before they pounced on her. They only do this if the person becomes aggressive or otherwise resists arrest.
But hey, she’s not black, so BLM won’t be too upset by it.
Grubs got exactly what they deserved. If it wasn’t for everyone having a camera these days they might have got a proper tuneup!
Seems like they were protesting the wrong subject. Only BLM and African gang activities are approved in VIC.
That video was apparently from the weekend (according to Ch 10 news). She was pounced on because she refused to wear a mask.
Should have tazed both of them and then pepper sprayed them and then jumped on them with a knee to the neck. Absolutely soft if you can arrest a cardinal for a made crime surely you can crush a mum and her daughter with preduices. Vicpol still giving it to you.
Every pollie that makes a regulation should be asked “are you willing for someone to be killed for disobeying it”?
Because you are effectively relying on the threat of force to get compliance up to and including assault, deprivation of liberty and, generally if the person resists or is mentally unwell death.
If you arent willing to have someone assaulted or killed by your agents then why are you placing those regulations on the books?
You do not get tackled to the deck and restrained by three jacks for not wearing a mask.
This is not, I say again NOT an apologist post.
Have we not learned from the Floyd footage? The more recently released body worn video footage that shows a Gigantor off his tits and trying to drive, after everyone went berko over Chauvin?
Nobody learned from the burglar Running Man footage in Georgia? The Frankston footage? The carefully edited and selective Murdoch doco? The Eve Black footage? The Avi Yemeni interview with Jim Jeffries?
All the initially released footage was pored over and dissected by people over the globe, including here, and nobody had access to the actual, full story until later. And when it did everything disappeared, including Floyd himself because it all became about Antifa.
Video footage. Viewed in isolation. Without context or corroboration, or effective full acoustics (not just the screamer holding the camera, and/or the nearest person only) or an appreciation of spatial distance is next to useless, and in the above cases worse than useless.
There’s an iconic photo of Jack Dyer, Captain Blood and Richmond captain apparently showing him belting the bejesus out of a bloke from St. Kilda. If you watch the footage of that incident, because it was captured on that too it shows nothing of the sort.
When the full circumstances around this come to light, and they will in some form or other (most notably the court transcripts, because she won’t just be getting a fine now) and I’m wrong I will throw myself on the grenade and apologise to anyone I need to.
NOT an apologist post, but Jesus.
Her lack of melanin means this will be a nothing to see here moment.
Civil libertarians have been very quiet over the situation in Victoria, with the notable exception of Greg Barns on the news tonight.
Somehow, I think the situation would be very different if it was a LNP government in Victoria.
But then “civil liberties” here and elsewhere has been so compromised by ties to left wing politics in recent years, I am not all surprised. The situation in the U.S. is probably even worse in this regard, where some civil libertarian bodies are practically arms of the Democrat party.
The days of principled civil libertarians are dead and buried, with extremely few exceptions.
Zinger of the year.
Where in the Anglophone world have normals rebelled?
The spirit of the broader middle class in the West is smashed.
Reading top comments on DailyMail, it seems most people reckon you should just ‘follow the rules’ and ‘do what the Police say’. It’s disappointing that peoples’ first instinct is obedience, or more specifically, hatred of disobedience.
Part of that sentiment is leftists who think VIC is in lockdown because a dozen people protested masks or had their lawn mowed, rather than Andrews’ failure and thousands marching for BLM.