Dr Seuss is the CMO we need right now

THE Australian has a front page scoop on “secret modelling” by “experts” showing the average number of “new cases” will continue to grow until the end of August (also known as spring). I’m no epidemiologist but a virus of the corona kind losing oomph at the end of winter isn’t surprising. We’ll see. Sans vaccine, there is of course no chance of winning the war on COVID-19. The Swedenisation of policy here and everywhere else in the world is inevitable. Denying that is childish, costly and clinically delusional. Cancer patients and thousands of others in need of surgery are being condemned to either death or disability so that governments federal and state can be seen to care about the retirement ‘homes’ their criminal negligence endangered in the first place.

Had even a quarter of the special expenditures outlaid to shut down business and pay workers been spent on revolutionary new protective measures for the vulnerable and elderly, the country would be far better placed heading toward year’s end – medically, socially, psychologically and economically. The “secret modelling” and the advent of Daniel Andrews’ version of the Waco Compound seem to be connected: he and his advisers will persist with nazism until the virus bell-curves down and then claim the laurels for a phony victory. Consecutive lockdowns – each sold as ameliorative (like the ones before) – remind me of The Cat in the Hat Comes Back, a personal favourite. Some of you will recall the story: the die-hard pink spot whose ubiquity spelled doom until Cat Z from Sweden conquered it with VOOM. (Broadly accurate).

Professor Patrick McGorry: Suicides in Victoria this year far outnumber coronavirus deaths.