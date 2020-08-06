Dr Seuss is the CMO we need right now

THE Australian has a front page scoop on “secret modelling” by “experts” showing the average number of “new cases” will continue to grow until the end of August (also known as spring). I’m no epidemiologist but a virus of the corona kind losing oomph at the end of winter isn’t surprising. We’ll see. Sans vaccine, there is of course no chance of winning the war on COVID-19. The Swedenisation of policy here and everywhere else in the world is inevitable. Denying that is childish, costly and clinically delusional. Cancer patients and thousands of others in need of surgery are being condemned to either death or disability so that governments federal and state can be seen to care about the retirement ‘homes’ their criminal negligence endangered in the first place.
Had even a quarter of the special expenditures outlaid to shut down business and pay workers been spent on revolutionary new protective measures for the vulnerable and elderly, the country would be far better placed heading toward year’s end – medically, socially, psychologically and economically. The “secret modelling” and the advent of Daniel Andrews’ version of the Waco Compound seem to be connected: he and his advisers will persist with nazism until the virus bell-curves down and then claim the laurels for a phony victory. Consecutive lockdowns – each sold as ameliorative (like the ones before) – remind me of The Cat in the Hat Comes Back, a personal favourite. Some of you will recall the story: the die-hard pink spot whose ubiquity spelled doom until Cat Z from Sweden conquered it with VOOM. (Broadly accurate).
All of which guarantees that the idiots in charge will make doing so their official policy.
Very prescient
Speaking of Doctor Seuss…
Worldometer is frequently referred to for statistics on all sorts of things; most especially lately for Coronavirus data. One page is Coronavirus (COVID-19) Mortality Rate. One section on that page discusses the calculation of actual deaths.
Funny business.
The estimate of actual deaths, based on the New York figures, seems to be seriously flawed in at least two respects.
1) Over-reporting of Covid-19 deaths. For example, the method of reporting Covid-19 deaths in the UK is known to be exaggerated by virtue of reporting as a Covid-19 fatality anyone who had tested positive at any time before dying, irrespective of the attributed actual cause of death. In the case of New York, and the USA generally, there have been reports that authorities have an incentive to similarly stretch the definitions because of eligibility for external funding based on number of reported cases.
2) All excess deaths are assigned to Covid-19. As a first approach, one could analyse the pattern of ED admissions during this crisis. If the New York experience is similar to that in the UK, admissions for
non-Covid complaints are much lower, because of the widespread (and false) impression that emergency departments will be swamped by Covid patients, and because of the fear of being infected when attending
EDs, and because of uncertainties about the legalities of heading out to the ED during the lockdown. British figures suggest a significant increase in excess deaths due to heart attacks among those reluctant to seek timely help.
Seriously, since when has any politician been genuinely concerned about saving lives? The only concern is ensuring that blame cannot be leveled at them.
Speaking of Swedenisation, a large proportion of the Victorian population appears to suffer from Stockholm Syndrome. I’m amazed by this until I remember that most of them are probably public servants or corporate employees who haven’t yet joined the dots.
The logic of using any measure on the basis of “saving lives” means we should stop all activities where anybody dies – cars, planes, surfing, giving birth, bee keeping….etc.