Essential Worker

Posted on 9:46 am, August 6, 2020 by currencylad

6 Responses to Essential Worker

  1. Keith Bates
    #3537388, posted on August 6, 2020 at 9:55 am

    “Permitted Worker Permit”,
    “Staying Apart Keeps Us Together”
    “War Is Peace”

    Very 1984- all of it.

  2. mark
    #3537391, posted on August 6, 2020 at 9:56 am

    Surely this could have been done by zoom or such. Just grand standing with the permit.

  3. shady
    #3537394, posted on August 6, 2020 at 9:59 am

    Two questions:
    1. How is appearing on Breakfast News an essential service?
    2. Isn’t this a perfect example of work that could have been done from home?

  4. H B Bear
    #3537395, posted on August 6, 2020 at 9:59 am

    “Papers please”.

    “ Sorry mate. No ticket,no start.”

  5. Roger
    #3537397, posted on August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am

    This may backfire on her. Someone in VIC may challenge it as not within the directions.

    On second thoughts, no – it would be upheld.

  6. Slim Cognito
    #3537406, posted on August 6, 2020 at 10:02 am

    I challenge it on the basis that she is not a “worker”. She hasn’t worked a day in her life.

