The $6 Billion Man

The Prime Minister said the extended lockdown in Victoria would reduce gross domestic product by between $7 billion and $9 billion in the September quarter.
The total hit to GDP from the coronavirus is now forecast to be $12 billion.
“This is a heavy blow, a heavy blow,” he said.
“80% of this economic cost is expected to be in the affected areas of Victoria, of around $6 billion to $7 billion in that state.
COVID-19 has accelerated the dominance of a type of political leader uniquely evolved to look the part, but who delivers consistently terrible results – in Frodo Baggins’s terms, who looks fair but delivers foul.
In Australia, the pre-eminent case is Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, whose purely political skills are unmatched among premiers, but whose government has delivered continuously shocking results in the pandemic, and generally. This is not to question Andrews’s motives or work ethic. He is plainly doing his best. But he and his political culture have failed.
Andrews fits the Cuomo/Sturgeon paradigm of the woke, earnest, ideologically perfect left liberal leader who cannot make the trains run, much less run on time, but who gains the plaudits of the dominant PC parts of the media, who projects a reassuring image while avoiding real scrutiny. Victoria has this crisis because of his government’s staggering incompetence. At the same time Andrews has avoided effective scrutiny and accountability by more or less abolishing democracy in Victoria.
The list of failures by the government includes (but is not exhausted by): catastrophic failure to manage quarantine hotels; an anaemic, poor contact tracing until this latest crisis; resisting federal help when the Victorian arms of the bureaucracy plainly couldn’t do the job; not issuing any fines at the Black Lives Matter demonstration, thus tacitly endorsing a huge event that broke social distancing restrictions and undermined the message; not naming Cedar Meats and thus not getting all its casual contacts to test; and even today, an opaque, slow approach to releasing data that would allow proper scrutiny of the government’s performance.
Further, under Andrews, all the mechanisms of democratic accountability have virtually disappeared. Labor has been in office in Melbourne for 18 of the past 21 years. It has permeated the bureaucracy and state agencies with ideological fellow travellers and political mates. It is the most ideologically left government in Australia; from Safe Schools to refusing to allow any gas exploration (recently, and belatedly, reversed) to refusing to say it respected the High Court decision to acquit Cardinal George Pell. It is great at discerning the oppression of the hetero-normative, patriarchal, global warming social order. It is not so good at running schools.
It is not often that I find myself agreeing with almost every word Greg Sheridan says. But he is on the money here.
This line is very scary:
His insistence that parliament should not sit is unambiguously a disgrace. The Chief Health Officer recommended against parliament sitting but that is because the government did not define it as an essential function.
Democracy and parliamentary representation is not an essential function. So all those people who carry on that we libertarians are hysterical conspiracy theorists – well, here we are.
The good thing about Australia is if the State Govmint is not to our liking, we can get up and move. If we are unable to remove this dude in the current climate the democratic model in Vic is broken. Will spend remainder of lockdown planning return to Queensland (yes, after restrictions lifted). I’ll let some other putz pay off the State debt. For the record I never voted for Chairman Daniel Xunt.
I put it in another thread, but its worth repeating.
but will Victorians vote him in again?
I fear so, just as New Zealanders look set to re-elect Ardern.
The “defund the police” & “I cant breathe crowd” have become very quiet in Victoria.
but… but… the experts… the experts told me.
AFR: “From next Monday many travellers arriving in Singapore will be fitted with an electronic wristband that will track their movements and enable authorities to step in if two-week stay-at-home orders are ignored.”
Yes – there are alternatives. The only technology Disaster Dan understands is shovels and concrete trucks.
Tracing and tracking a complete shambles and impossible to fix as too many not tracked . A friend was offered job by DHHS to run but did not take as such a complete mess.
Victorian voters keep electing ALP to government expecting a different result.
Shop assistants on $15 hour turn up to work while parliamentarians on 200k+ per year don’t. These people are absolute cretins.
Victoriastanis will elect the Liars till there is no possible other choice.
I’m not sure if we are there yet but it must be close.
One can be a hysterical conspiracy theorist and be right.
During this debacle Andrews has gone out of his way not to upset his core constituencies.
Public servants? Job security and got a pay increase.
CFMMEU? Construction proceeds unaffected, although he has been forced to wind it back a little now.
Welfare recipients? Being showered with money by the Feds like never before.
The people that have been smashed are the wealth generators who operate in the productive sector of the economy; who would never vote for Andrews anyway.
All the above ads up to a minimum of 51% of the vote after preferences and the likelihood of this goat rodeo continuing until late-2026 at least.
I’m with you Fair Shake. I made a pact with my wife last night that if Labor is re-elected we are moving north.
18 of the last 21 years Labor running Victoria. The other 3 was a near invisible do-nothing Labor-Lite.
John64
#3537824, posted on August 6, 2020 at 2:50 pm
True, but it’s worse than that. There are others who should know better who are still uncritically believing everything the Hunchback tells them.
Seriously, if the Hunchback announced that in order to fight the virus every Victorian has to have a 9 inch dildo stuck up their arse a large proportion of the population would drop their strides and bend over with alacrity, saying to each other how lucky we are to have such strong decisive leadership.
Australia leads the world in Covid-1984 idiocy.
Sheridan and Andrews are doppelgangers on coronavirus.
This is simply Sheridan being a Young Liberal again.
He’s succeeding perfectly. Andrews, not Sheridan.
Does anybody understand how the AEC sets Victorian Electoral Boundaries? Is it a Gerrymandered result like it was in Queensland under Joe? (genuine question, I can’t find it in the WWW).
Has anyone seen the Victorian opposition?
Which I think is why they lost. If your gunna have a left leaning guberment it might as well be a Left Wing Government. And as much I disapprove / dislike the current Victorian government, they are good at building rail crossings and understanding all politics is local. I’m pretty well politically engaged (or least, aware), and I couldn’t pick O’Brien (is that even his name?) out of a line-up.
Andrews should be hung by his toes from a hastily constructed Jib, at the very least put into head-stocks and pelted with rotten eggs before getting a good bass-brooming (a much under-rated, old style military solution for “Jack” soldiers) before being tarred and feathered. But the Libs need to step up.
HT – the most recent and egregious example of a gerrymandered jurisdiction was South Australia.
The body which determines electoral boundaries in Disasterstan is this lot.