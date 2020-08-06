What they said: Your right to peaceful protesting

Victoria Police June 3, 2020

Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said police were respected people’s rights to protest, but would have preferred the action be postponed until after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

He urged those planning to attend to follow public health directions on social distancing to prevent any more coronavirus infections.

…

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said outgoing Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton and his successor Shane Patton had told him they would not be enforcing social distancing fines at the protest because it was “not feasible” given thousands of people may attend.

“That’s a decision that Victoria Police has made,” Mr Andrews said, adding that the decision had not been made by his Police Minister Lisa Neville.