Liberty Quote
Even if the constitution did not contain a formal, written requirement for budget balance, governmental decision makers acted as if such a constraint did limit their fiscal behavior. The effect of the Keynesian revolution was to repeal this part of the fiscal constitution.— Geoffrey Brennan and James Buchanan
-
-
Attention Australian bishops: why not hold Mass at Bunnings?
This entry was posted in civil society, Cultural Issues, Freedom. Bookmark the permalink.
Alas, there isn’t a congregation in the country that could match that singing.
Notice the Walmart employees joined the service.
In Bunnings one of the nazi shoplift greeters would probably spray you with a fire hydrant.
America is different.
There are still some gonads on display in America. Not much chance of the pantywaists we have become getting into a bit of civil disobedience. Unless, of course, you want to respray a few historical monuments and wave around BLM/Antifa flags.
Just fires to show that the churches have forgotten not to follow the authority of this realm. They should be turning to the authority of God
Yes, the idea that the Australian bishops would ever dream of endangering their golden cash cow – government – by encouraging rebellion and a return to worship is, well …
Ahahahahahahaha.
Would never happen.
Love it, terrific CL!