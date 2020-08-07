Attention Australian bishops: why not hold Mass at Bunnings?

6 Responses to Attention Australian bishops: why not hold Mass at Bunnings?

  1. C.L.
    #3538730, posted on August 7, 2020 at 11:12 am

    Alas, there isn’t a congregation in the country that could match that singing.

  2. Infidel Tiger King
    #3538735, posted on August 7, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Notice the Walmart employees joined the service.

    In Bunnings one of the nazi shoplift greeters would probably spray you with a fire hydrant.

    America is different.

  3. PK
    #3538759, posted on August 7, 2020 at 11:44 am

    There are still some gonads on display in America. Not much chance of the pantywaists we have become getting into a bit of civil disobedience. Unless, of course, you want to respray a few historical monuments and wave around BLM/Antifa flags.

  4. Judge Dredd
    #3538767, posted on August 7, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Just fires to show that the churches have forgotten not to follow the authority of this realm. They should be turning to the authority of God

  5. C.L.
    #3538770, posted on August 7, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Yes, the idea that the Australian bishops would ever dream of endangering their golden cash cow – government – by encouraging rebellion and a return to worship is, well …

    Ahahahahahahaha.

    Would never happen.

