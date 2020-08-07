Closing in on Danny for the title of Australia’s biggest dickhead

Posted on 3:48 pm, August 7, 2020 by currencylad

This is what happens when swaggering, unaccountable jerks grow accustomed to police powers:

 
His behaviour might also be germane to a discussion of whether politicians should be regularly breathalysed.

4 Responses to Closing in on Danny for the title of Australia’s biggest dickhead

  1. Roger
    #3539118, posted on August 7, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    This is the bloke who authorised an exemption from gathering rules for an Eid festival at a Sydney mosque which 400+ attended.

    Meanwhile Christians are not permitted to sing hymns in NSW churches.

  2. John A
    #3539122, posted on August 7, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    That is a fine demonstration of the need for fixed-term parliamentarians rather than fixed-term parliaments.

  3. stackja
    #3539133, posted on August 7, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    Jodi misquoted Brad.
    Brad should have just stated this.
    Brad has not had a good year.

  4. Robbo
    #3539136, posted on August 7, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    He is well named but clearly well beyond his use by date. Watching that clip I couldn’t help but think of dribbling old Joe Biden at his worst.

