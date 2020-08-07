Closing in on Danny for the title of Australia’s biggest dickhead

This is what happens when swaggering, unaccountable jerks grow accustomed to police powers:

Brad Hazzard indicated today that NSW may have a shortage of face masks. So we asked him about it in Question Time on your behalf. His rude response was unfitting of the Minister in charge of our pandemic response. pic.twitter.com/vnXFIUv6Zq — Jodi McKay (@JodiMcKayMP) August 6, 2020



His behaviour might also be germane to a discussion of whether politicians should be regularly breathalysed.