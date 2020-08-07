Closing in on Danny for the title of Australia’s biggest dickhead

This is what happens when swaggering, unaccountable jerks grow accustomed to police powers:
Brad Hazzard indicated today that NSW may have a shortage of face masks. So we asked him about it in Question Time on your behalf. His rude response was unfitting of the Minister in charge of our pandemic response. pic.twitter.com/vnXFIUv6Zq
— Jodi McKay (@JodiMcKayMP) August 6, 2020
His behaviour might also be germane to a discussion of whether politicians should be regularly breathalysed.
This is the bloke who authorised an exemption from gathering rules for an Eid festival at a Sydney mosque which 400+ attended.
Meanwhile Christians are not permitted to sing hymns in NSW churches.
That is a fine demonstration of the need for fixed-term parliamentarians rather than fixed-term parliaments.
Jodi misquoted Brad.
Brad should have just stated this.
Brad has not had a good year.
He is well named but clearly well beyond his use by date. Watching that clip I couldn’t help but think of dribbling old Joe Biden at his worst.