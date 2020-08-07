Fairfax North America correspondent Matthew Knott finally notices a politically motivated assault:

Washington: US President Donald Trump has defended his controversial proposal to accept the Republican Party’s presidential nomination with a speech from the White House, saying it would save taxpayers’ money… Instead of Milwaukee, Biden will deliver his speech from his home in Delaware as the Democratic National Committee cuts back on virtually all convention-related travel. “We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement. “That’s the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that’s the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House.”



Fairfax and the ABC both ignored Biden asking a black reporter yesterday if he was a “junkie” – as a well as his frightening unexplained reference to elephants and lions. Clearly, the Democrat Party has not in fact “followed the science” and “listened to doctors.” Had Donald Trump made that “junkie” remark, it would have unleashed “fresh assaults” on statues, businesses, women and children. That’s a given. But it’s those elephants and lions that should really concern disinterested observers.

Politico tries to bury them by claiming the comment “references questions on Trump’s reported cognitive test that made headlines during a July interview with Chris Wallace. There were no such questions. Time claims the animal fantasy was “appearing to refer to Trump’s public discussion about his own clinical examinations.” There were no such discussions, nor did a cognitive test undertaken by the President establish that “he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion.”

It seems the Democrat nominee-presumptive has conflated reporter Chris Wallace downplaying the simplicity of Trump’s mental acuity test (where he referred to one of the tasks being the identification of an elephant) and the celebrated CNN discussion between Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo wherein the former brandished a portion of the same test to ridicule the President but then failed it live on air when he mistook a rhinoceros for a hippo. Two incidents, two black reporters, four African animals and one extremely discombobulated politician. And behind it all, multiple media organisations exploiting vagueries to hide the truth. As usual. The man who would be Commander-in-Chief has mistaken Don Trump for Don Lemon. They don’t look alike.