Friday Fun: Can the Governor-General abolish Victoria?

NEWS veteran George Donikian has proposed that the Feds take over Victoria before Daniel Andrews and his government preside over an even larger holocaust of death, ineptitude and gestapo thuggery than they already have. His 12 minute video editorial (here) addresses the Premier in language redolent of Oliver Crowmwell’s harsh words to the Rump Parliament in 1653:

“There are Victorians who want to be out. They want you out of office and they want Victoria to be declared a territory and to have the federal government take over the reins… “[Daniel Andrews] has blood on his hands [and] will be seen as responsible for the economic destruction of Victoria and for driving the levels of suicide, domestic violence and mental [ill]-health to unprecedented levels. He has plenty of explaining to do… “Victorians have fallen victim to a collective stupidity and we will have to endure a painful legacy because of it.”



Not quite “In the name of God, go!” It’s far more brutal. Donikian loses the sanity thread slightly himself when he calls for anti-maskers and those alleged to have flouted self-isolation regulations to be jailed. Nevertheless, it’s a tremendous spray. Intrigued by the idea of the Commonwealth taking over an entire state or a portion of one, I looked over Chapter VI of the Constitution. It seems such a takeover is possible but only with the consent of the surrendering state’s parliament. However, section 122 also seems to sanction the Federal government to govern “any territory placed by the Queen under the authority of and accepted by the Commonwealth.” Over to you, General Hurley! Now – of course – none of this would ever happen. But it does highlight something this pandemic has flooded with unflattering light: the brokenness and abject idiocy of an island continent with nine parliaments despoiling one of the greatest economic El Dorados in the history of the world in a less than a year. It cannot go on. Big Donikianesque decisions have to be made.