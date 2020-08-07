A comment in response to my post on The Australian is now the print version of the ABC.
I disagree Steve. The Australian is by the far the most balanced newspaper in Australia. And I saw the Swan interview of Trump – I think Trump looked like an idiot. He really has lost the plot; moreover he has destroyed the Republican brand and therefore has really been the Manchurian Candidate – the Democrat sleeper agent to tear the GOP apart. This he has done an amazing job – basically he will lead to a left wing Democratic Presidency with a Democrat majority in both the HoR and the Senate. I can’t believe you can support this man. The response to Covid has been appalling and the data shows clearly the excess deaths due to the incompetence of the Trump administration. We have had four years of idiocy and he has achieved none of the promises, which is not surprising since he stood for nothing and has no substance. All those people who wanted to take down the elites in Washington have only managed to cement them in more power thanks to their support of Trump.
You may take this comment as you find it. So far as The Oz being the most balanced of the papers, let me note that this article was in The Age: The economic crisis is still to come, and was written by our very own Sinclair Davidson. As for the C&P, this is the most “cutting edge” of the comments:
When asked, Donald ducked:
Trump: Well what’s your definition of control? Under the circumstances, right now, I think it’s under control.
Swan: How? A thousand Americans are dying a day.
Trump: They are dying, that’s true. And it is what it is.
The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon:
It is what it is? You’re the President of the United States. You’re not Paulie Walnuts delivering bad news to Tony Soprano! “Sorry T, things got a little messy and, uh, it is what it is, capiche?”
I suppose what these fools were looking for is an approach along the lines taken by Daniel Andrews, such as by the Governor of New York, who sent individuals who were diagnosed with the coronavirus back into their nursing homes. But the real point is first, no one is arguing against what Trump did do, since he was early on the scene and attempted against all the opposition the Democrats could muster, to stop everything he tried to do. They were the ones inviting people to come along to Chinese New Year celebrations in February or to BLM marches just last month.
But the second part I am astonished about is that Trump actually said this:
“They are dying, that’s true. And it is what it is.”
This is a comment worthy of Marcus Aurelius. Stoicism in the face of adversity is all that can sustain us.
Trump inherited BO’s USA.
BO allies have fought Trump using illegal means. First “Russia hoax” then Wuhan virus now ANTIFA.
If Biden wins the USA will become a third world country, like Venezuela.
Red China and Putin will be emboldened.
Yet it comes across as indifference.
Politics requires that leaders of democratic nations need to be the Mourned in Chief.
America has a population of approx 300 million people, who normally live to approximately 75 years. That makes 11000 Americans on average dying every day just by the law of averages. Yes we have had somewhat higher death rates due to recent events, but at least some of those higher death rates are CAUSED by government reaction, shutting down hospitals and locking people in their houses … also by stupidly sending the virus to nursing homes where the most vulnerable people are.
Many things kill older people … could be slipping on your front step, could be a virus, bacteria, burst blood vessel, dementia, cancer, heart attack. Check the stats and you see these are all completely normal … sure you can do your best to improve the situation but although doctors pretend to their patients they can defeat death, actually that’s a sales gimmick … you are going to die, so don’t waste your life.
What about common sense in the face of exaggerated fake adversity? People have always died, and probably that’s going to be true for a very long time. Young people have nothing to fear, and sooner or later will all of them catch it anyhow, so might as well take advantage of that fact to boost immunity.
Young healthy people should not be deprived of their chance to live … they don’t owe it to anyone else and the current generation of older people were never locked in their houses. Every ONE DAY of having 25 million people waste their lives sitting at home is equivalent to about 900 entire lifespans lost. Learn to do the math … please!
Nearest to centrist in Oz is the Tele, I think. Mainly because of Blair.
The MSM in Australia mainly does both kinds of music.
Green and Marxist.
The most irritating stricture “Do the right thing”. According to whom?
What it means is “Shut up and do as you’re told”.
Well, you have to ask a question, and the question is also for Danial Andrews, as well as Donald Trump.
Are they Doctors? Are they experts in the field of Corona Viruses?
They do not themselves have the ability to create a vaccine out of nothing.
All they can do, as men, and as leaders, it to try to control an unseen, unheard and vicious enemy, that is beyond – at this stage -any medical person to get a grip on.
In some of these endeavors they have failed, and some failures have been spectacular.
Consider, Trump is doing as best he can with half the country, and most of the media absolutely and blindly, without rational reasoning, against him, and the other half indifferent. Included are the foreign media, like in Australia. You have to remember that, HCQ looks likely as helpful, but simply because Trump said it might be helpful, it is banned in many countries, including Victoria.
Andrews, on the other hand, has half the country with him, and the other half indifferent, and he is doing remarkably poorly.
And, I ask again, what can they, as men, do? All I hear is what they did wrong, but no one is stepping up and offering to take the job on!
Never forget that there is a tremendous amount of political capital being seized from this situation, and to hell with the people!
Trump Derangement is real! It’s incredible! The italics in the article above prove that beyond doubt. There is no rational thinking or opinion there, just derangement. It could easily be picked apart, but the writer would never change.
Well?
It IS what it is.
Trump’s right.
Norman’s cygnet is just another smart-arsed Skip trying to denigrate the response to coronavirus in the huge, lumbering, complex USA.
Well said, Cynic.