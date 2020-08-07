Not Up There, Cazaly

Posted on 9:47 pm, August 7, 2020 by currencylad

EXACTLY when did white sportsmen in this country become a bunch of buttock-patting, penis-grabbing fags? (And that is not meant as disrespect to straight-up gay men. They don’t deserve such a description). In Africa, this would have landed both transgressors in the ground. Hugh Riminton deserves major credit for one of the most brutal and unanswerable questions ever asked by a reporter:

If this is horseplay, are all premiership players within Richmond expected to tolerate fingers going up their anuses, or is it just the black players?”

 
Tigers coach Damien Hardwick will now have a renewed appreciation for Mike Tyson’s brilliant aphorism about every man having a plan  until he gets punched in the mouth.  My only quibble is the oh-so on-song race angle. Would Riminton have asked the question if the dressing-room target was a white man or would he have played it safe lest he be accused of homophobia? Only he could answer that, I guess. All I can say for sure is that when our grandfathers were playing football, they didn’t return to the sheds and molest their teammates for a laugh. This is not something Clive Churchill or Norm Smith did. What went wrong?

  2. Fred
    #3539698, posted on August 7, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    Did a finger really go up his anus?

    Looks more like a bit of horseplay. Few bum pats. A bit of how’s your father.

    Funny how everything these days becomes a race issue.

  3. Nick
    #3539702, posted on August 7, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Still weird though.
    If it were the Swans, I’d understand

  4. H B Bear
    #3539703, posted on August 7, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    It’s a change from NRL group s3x while your team mates stand around watching. Nothing gay about that.

  5. C.L.
    #3539705, posted on August 7, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    It’s not an anti-AFL post.
    It’s kind of asking cultural questions.

  6. H B Bear
    #3539712, posted on August 7, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    No problem.Team bonding takes many forms.

  7. Legalise Sedition
    #3539727, posted on August 7, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    Are you doing this to me cause I is black, aiiight?

    Always with the racism. .

  8. Davey Boy
    #3539732, posted on August 7, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    “are all premiership players within Richmond expected to tolerate fingers going up their anuses“

    it’s how things are done in the digital age

  9. H B Bear
    #3539734, posted on August 7, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    Where’s Heritier Lumumba when you need him?

