Not Up There, Cazaly

EXACTLY when did white sportsmen in this country become a bunch of buttock-patting, penis-grabbing fags? (And that is not meant as disrespect to straight-up gay men. They don’t deserve such a description). In Africa, this would have landed both transgressors in the ground. Hugh Riminton deserves major credit for one of the most brutal and unanswerable questions ever asked by a reporter:

If this is horseplay, are all premiership players within Richmond expected to tolerate fingers going up their anuses, or is it just the black players?” If this is horseplay, are all premiership players within Richmond expected to tolerate fingers going up their anuses, or is it just the black players?”



Tigers coach Damien Hardwick will now have a renewed appreciation for Mike Tyson’s brilliant aphorism about every man having a plan until he gets punched in the mouth. My only quibble is the oh-so on-song race angle. Would Riminton have asked the question if the dressing-room target was a white man or would he have played it safe lest he be accused of homophobia? Only he could answer that, I guess. All I can say for sure is that when our grandfathers were playing football, they didn’t return to the sheds and molest their teammates for a laugh. This is not something Clive Churchill or Norm Smith did. What went wrong?