Not Up There, Cazaly

EXACTLY when did white sportsmen in this country become a bunch of buttock-patting, penis-grabbing fags? (And that is not meant as disrespect to straight-up gay men. They don’t deserve such a description). In Africa, this would have landed both transgressors in the ground. Hugh Riminton deserves major credit for one of the most brutal and unanswerable questions ever asked by a reporter:
Tigers coach Damien Hardwick will now have a renewed appreciation for Mike Tyson’s brilliant aphorism about every man having a plan until he gets punched in the mouth. My only quibble is the oh-so on-song race angle. Would Riminton have asked the question if the dressing-room target was a white man or would he have played it safe lest he be accused of homophobia? Only he could answer that, I guess. All I can say for sure is that when our grandfathers were playing football, they didn’t return to the sheds and molest their teammates for a laugh. This is not something Clive Churchill or Norm Smith did. What went wrong?
crouching tiger, hidden finger
NRL beat them by several years on this one
Did a finger really go up his anus?
Looks more like a bit of horseplay. Few bum pats. A bit of how’s your father.
Funny how everything these days becomes a race issue.
Still weird though.
If it were the Swans, I’d understand
It’s a change from NRL group s3x while your team mates stand around watching. Nothing gay about that.
It’s not an anti-AFL post.
It’s kind of asking cultural questions.
No problem.Team bonding takes many forms.
Are you doing this to me cause I is black, aiiight?
Always with the racism. .
“are all premiership players within Richmond expected to tolerate fingers going up their anuses“
it’s how things are done in the digital age
Where’s Heritier Lumumba when you need him?